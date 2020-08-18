New Avvo.com Starter, Advanced, and Elite Service Levels the Marketing Playing Field for Small-Firm Attorneys

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avvo.com —part of Martindale-Avvo , the leading online legal marketplace connecting consumers to attorneys—unveils a new and innovative 3-tiered service offering of marketing services, specifically designed for attorneys looking to reach a wider audience.

The new packages—dubbed Avvo Starter, Avvo Advanced, and Avvo Elite—provide increasing levels of visibility, credibility and engagement with consumers on Avvo looking for legal help daily.

Each of the new product bundles is designed to assist attorneys in growing their business—whether they are well-established or just starting to build a book of business. They also level the marketing playing field for small-firm attorneys by allowing them to market their firms online with tools.

Avvo's service offerings can also simplify law firms' overall marketing program costs by replacing disparate services with one tightly integrated set of marketing tools all managed from one place, enhancing an attorney's online reputation and increasing engagement, leads and new clients for attorneys. The offerings give small firms and individual attorneys access to marketing that might otherwise be available only to big law attorneys.

The new service options include:

Avvo Starter

Continued availability of a free Avvo.com profile with basic contact information



Ability to engage at no cost with Avvo's extensive Q&A forum, which allows potential clients to ask questions about legal issues

Avvo Advanced

An enhanced profile with increased visibility in search directories and other profile features



Enhanced visibility on Avvo Q&A pages and exclusive access to client hiring intent



An online meeting scheduler



A social review manager that helps attorneys monitor and respond to online reviews appearing on Avvo.com and dozens of major social platforms such as Google, Facebook and Yelp.

Avvo Elite

Includes all Avvo Advanced services, plus customized advertising on Avvo, ad tracking and an experienced, dedicated Avvo marketing consultant specializing in legal marketing effectiveness

"These unprecedented times have caused us to increase the pace of innovation at Avvo even further, and these new offerings are a proud result of this effort," said Suke Jawanda, Head of Avvo. "Avvo Advanced and Avvo Elite each deliver a high value suite of marketing essentials to help small law firms and individual attorneys efficiently manage their businesses, while Avvo Starter continues to offer a no-cost offering for up-and-coming attorneys. We remain laser-focused on helping our attorney customers effectively grow their business while best serving their clients and their communities."

More information about Avvo's new Starter, Advanced, and Elite marketing packages can be found here .

About Avvo, Inc.

Avvo helps people find and connect with the right lawyer through industry-leading content, tools, and services. Founded in 2006 in Seattle and acquired in 2018 by Internet Brands, Avvo provides transparent information about attorneys with Avvo-rated profiles for 97% of practicing U.S.-based lawyers. A free Q&A forum with more than 11 million questions and answers, live chat options to chat directly with an attorney, and a database of legal guides written by experienced lawyers make legal faster and easier. For more information on how Avvo helps people through legal issues from research to resolution, visit www.avvo.com .

About Martindale-Avvo

The leader in legal marketing, Martindale-Avvo comprises the online legal brands Martindale-Hubbell, Martindale-Nolo, Ngage, and Avvo, and connects attorneys with 23 million consumers monthly.

SOURCE Avvo, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avvo.com

