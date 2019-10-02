New award honors caregiver from Grand Rapids senior living community operator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Living Management, a Grand Rapids-based senior living operator with 27 communities throughout Michigan, has honored care specialist Leslie See with its first-ever "Inspiration Award" recognizing exceptional dedication to providing high-quality lifestyle services.

See, who works at Boulder Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care near Rockford, was selected from more than 1,200 employees after she was nominated by the daughter of a former resident. The care specialist has been with Leisure Living for two years.

"Leslie exemplifies and embodies all that we believe and strive for at Leisure Living communities," said Neil Kraay, CEO of Leisure Living Management. "We promote the value and dignity of each person in our care. All of our caregivers live this mission and we are honored to recognize Leslie for her commitment to sharing life's journey with our residents."

The Inspiration Award was created to reward Leisure Living employees who go above and beyond in their profession. It will be given annually based on nominations from fellow team members, residents and residents' families.

One of See's nominations came from Roberta Kuntz, who said the caregiver consistently inspires and encourages residents to be active and engaged with the Boulder Creek community. Kuntz said her mother, a former Boulder Creek resident, recalled laughing and enjoying her time with See.

"She is very enthusiastic about the activities, which in turn helps to make the residents excited and enthusiastic," Kuntz wrote in her nomination. "Leslie treats the residents as friends and treats them with respect and genuine caring and warmth. She inspires the residents with her cheerfulness and her smiling and happy demeanor."

"Leslie is an excellent, professional, conscientious caregiver. Leslie is a joy to know and to be around for the families of the residents as well as the residents."

Boulder Creek is a full-service community with 64 barrier-free assisted living and memory care apartments.

About Leisure Living Management

Leisure Living has been improving senior and family care across Michigan since 1995 with a network of communities that serve rural and urban centers. Our daily goal and mission seeks "To honor God by providing high quality senior lifestyle services which promote the value and dignity of every person." Visit Leisure Living Management to learn more.

SOURCE Leisure Living Management

Related Links

http://leisure-living.com

