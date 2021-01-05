New Award-Winning Documentary, TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD - Now on VOD

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do people love movies? The answer is different for every film fan.

A flashback to Hollywood in the glorious 1990's, "TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD" digs deep into movie fans' love affair with Fame, Celebrities and the Movies, and compares how cinema has changed in the 21st century. The ZapPictures production won Best Documentary, 2020 IFS- LOS ANGELES FILM FESTIVAL.

Poster, TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD Daryl Hanna at the 1990 Oscars from TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD

The film is now available on TUBI TV in the US and Canada and Amazon Prime in North and South America, plus South Africa and Australia/NZ. Reviewers can request a screener at [email protected].

SYNOPSIS

A humorous, melancholy and affectionate look at the global obsession with movies, TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD was lost for 30 years and never shown publicly. An outside-in, inside-out view of the Motion Picture Industry circa 1990, it is a film about fame in general and the love of movies in particular. The film includes new footage offering perspective from the 21st century. The film examines the uncertain future the industry faces in its second century, as technology and new platforms change the movie-watching experience forever. TINSEL - THE LOST MOVIE ABOUT HOLLYWOOD is about what was, and what is, but mostly about the magic of a flickering light that tells stories in a dark room.

FEATURED INTERVIEWEES

Martin Landau Beau Bridges Rob Cohen Phil Alden Robinson Mary Hart John Tesh Sid Ceasar Art Buchwald Scott Alexander Larry Karaszewski Kevin Jarre Daniel Petrie Jr. Peter McCarthy Oscar Saul John Furia Shane Connaughton

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HBZzXMDWwM&t=15s

WEBSITE: https://www.zappictures.com/tinsel

PHOTOS - EPK: https://bit.ly/391ergG

Press/Media Contact:

James F. Robinson

Tel. 213 254 5619

[email protected]

