New Awards Program Launches to Recognize Achievements of the .ORG Community

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of organizations using the Internet to empower change around the world, The .ORG Impact Awards, sponsored by Public Interest Registry, launches today to honor .ORG domain name users for their accomplishments. From individuals to large corporations, and small community groups to multinational NGOs, purpose-driven achievements from members of the .ORG community will be honored through this inaugural program. The award submission period is open through Friday, July 12, 2019.

Unlike other industry award programs, The .ORG Impact Awards does not seek to profit from submissions. In fact, winning individuals and organizations will receive up to $5,000 in a monetary contribution to the nonprofit of their choice, and finalists will receive two complimentary invitations to attend The .ORG Impact Awards Ceremony at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. on October 10, 2019 where winners will be announced. Finalists in the "Individual" category also will be offered travel assistance.

Achievement will be honored in the following award categories:

Individual Awards honor the contribution of an individual to their organization or the broader sector:

Innovator Award

Rising Star Award

Outstanding Volunteer

Sector Awards recognize organizational and team accomplishments:

.ORG Nonprofit of the Year

.ORG Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program of the Year

.ORG Community Group of the Year

Initiative Awards celebrate achievement in a specific online niche area:

Best Social Media Campaign

Top #GivingTuesday Campaign

Outstanding Online Fundraising Campaign

Outstanding Microsite

Outstanding Website Redesign

Best Integrated Communications Campaign

Best Use of Partnerships/Celebrity Endorsements

Outstanding Multimedia Content

Outstanding Community Relations Campaign

"The .ORG Impact Awards is an opportunity to convene organizations of all types and sizes from around the world to learn from each other, celebrate each other's accomplishments and strengthen the work being done through .ORG to make the world a better place," said Jon Nevett, president and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "The mission- and affinity-driven .ORG community is vast, diverse and incredibly innovative in how it harnesses the power of the Internet to improve the lives of people near and far, and we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on these accomplishments to help strengthen these stellar .ORGs for the future."

All award entries must be submitted through a form on The .ORG Impact Awards' secure online platform and should highlight activities occurring between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Nominators may submit to more than one category/subcategory, but each submission must be original. All submissions must be in English and there is no cost for submission.

For official eligibility criteria and rules of The .ORG Impact Awards program, as well as submission requirements, deadlines and judging information, please visit https://orgimpactawards.org/.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry is a nonprofit corporation that operates the .ORG top-level domain — one of the world's largest "generic" top-level domain with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. As an advocate for collaboration, safety and security on the Internet, Public Interest Registry's mission is to educate and enable the global noncommercial community to use the Internet more effectively, and to take a leadership position among Internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. Public Interest Registry was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit Public Interest Registry at https://pir.org/.

Media Contact:

Krystin West

pir@allisonpr.com

(619) 342-9383

SOURCE Public Interest Registry

Related Links

http://pir.org

