New Axalta Report Unveils Color Trends Shaping the Automotive Industry

"New color technologies have allowed us to introduce a spectrum of unique colors and effects that not only capitalize on current trends, but also address the formulations required to meet the needs of tomorrow's vehicles," said Nancy Lockhart, Global Product Manager – Color, Axalta. "This report goes beyond automotive color popularity to consider the relationship of colors and how color is influenced by the emerging transportation market of autonomous vehicles, growing customization needs among consumers, and regional preferences."

The 2019 Color Combo report was compiled by reviewing the relationship of color trends, color formulations, the latest in color technology, and Axalta's Global Color Popularity data to develop sets of color combinations that are shaping the automotive industry.

The color combinations for 2019 include:

Smart Duo: Axalta colors Optimized Wisdom and Common Sense make up the "Smart Duo," combining luxury, style, and practicality in their black color tones. This color duo showcases the differing color spaces that can be used for vehicles with LiDAR or Radar technology to detect other vehicles. Autonomous driving and fuel economy will influence color choices in this category, as high-tech vehicles will require color spaces to be optimized for coatings detection and transmission.

Topnotch Duo: This pairing of Signature Bliss and Facelift Delight features deep rich reds that evoke emotion. The "Topnotch Duo" colors demand attention with new technology that offers premium effects. The set pairs colors with worldwide appeal alongside colors designed for a luxurious finish.

Comeback Duo: Solid Luck and Effect Fortune are sage green versions of Axalta colors and offer unique hues in both light and dark versions. This "Comeback Duo" group is in response to the increasing demand of colors inspired from the past, as they are reminiscent of colors found on vehicles and consumer products from the 1970s – 1990s.

Contrast Duo: Dark Horizon and Light Skyline are shades of blue that appeal to younger generations. This pair is full of character and offers a light and fashionable shade of blue with a dark, luxurious blue. These trendy colors are targeted for both eco-concepts and luxury vehicles.

Power Duo: Bright Lagoon and Muted Bay are teal hues that appeal to a wide variety of audiences. The colors of the "Power Duo" have surprising characteristics of highly chromatic colors and uniquely muted color spaces. These colors are specifically designed for smaller vehicles and offer shades that are both playful and sporty.

Popular Duo: Individual Sunlight and Traditional Sunrise are yellow and beige concepts that will invite a smile. The colors of the "Popular Duo" explore how mainstream color spaces are developed for mass consumer acceptance and mass customization options. This duo represents worldwide favorites with high usage rates on cross-vehicle types.

Earlier this year, Axalta announced the 2019 Automotive Color of the Year, Sahara – a color primed for vehicle customization at manufacturing facilities and in the aftermarket. Sahara is a golden bronze tone that radiates warmth, richness, and strength for vehicles of all sizes, and can serve as the principal color of two-tone designs, including black roofs, stripes, and accent packages. Sahara falls under the "Popular Duo" group.

As a leading color expert for coatings, paint, and wood, Axalta has been driving the future of color trends for more than 150 years using innovative technology, advanced color formulations, and proprietary insights into global and regional color preferences.

