New Axonify Survey Reveals Hospitality Industry Under Pressure as Workers Face Increased Burnout, Outdated Training and Declining Tips

Data also shows that frontline hospitality managers face high stress levels, understaffing and long working hours, severely impacting employee engagement

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry is a rapidly changing environment, and managers are facing multiple challenges in their daily work, from dealing with burnout and higher guest expectations to low tips and outdated training.

In a recent survey of 500 U.S. hospitality frontline managers, Axonify found that nearly half (47%) are experiencing burnout from the demands of their jobs. Additionally, 68% of managers say members of their teams have also expressed burnout and 64% reveal that workers have left their roles expressly due to burnout.

"Hospitality has seen its ups and downs over the last decade, often hit hard by varying socioeconomic factors like worker shortages and increased cost of living," said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder at Axonify. "Our data highlights the urgent need for companies to take a modern and agile approach to training that provides workers with the knowledge and skills to successfully handle the tasks and challenges of their jobs today while also keeping them engaged and motivated at work."

According to managers, some of the main factors contributing to increased burnout include high stress levels (73%), understaffing (70%), long working hours (67%), customer/guest volatility or escalations (53%), lack of stress management support/well-being support initiatives (52%) and changing guest expectations (52%). To make matters worse, more than half (54%) of frontline managers say their company doesn't currently offer workers training around mental health and well-being.

Nearly a third (61%) of frontline hospitality managers also say they've noticed guests leaving lower tips on average this year. According to managers, lower tips are increasing frustration among workers, causing them to lash out in a variety of ways, including quitting (49%), leaving their shift early (47%), having an emotional reaction like crying or yelling (46%) and posting about their experience on social media (41%).

Axonify's survey also found that hospitality workers need stronger training. More than a third (38%) of managers say they and their staff frequently encounter situations at work that they feel unprepared to handle or inadequately trained to navigate. Also, 19% of frontline hospitality managers say their company's current training programs don't help their employees stay engaged and motivated in their roles or within the company.

To help hospitality workers have a better, long-lasting learning experience, employers should prioritize training programs that help boost employee engagement as 17% of managers say more engaged workers would be the best benefit for their staff when it comes to overall worker well-being.

Additional findings from Axonify's 2024 frontline hospitality survey reveal:

More than half (54%) of frontline hospitality managers believe "unskilling" (i.e., when the skills required for a worker to complete a particular job/task are reduced or eliminated as a result of technological advancement) is happening in the hospitality/food & beverage industry.

Despite the challenges, a third (66%) are optimistic about the future of the hospitality/food & beverage industry in terms of workforce satisfaction and stability.

Nearly half (48%) of frontline hospitality managers have had to ask a guest to leave or ban a guest from returning within the last year due to their poor treatment of workers.

More than a quarter (28%) are concerned they and their teams are unable to meet customer/guests' expectations today.

On average, managers ranked "labor shortages/lack of talent/overworked staff" as the top challenges creating the most negative impact on the hospitality industry.

"These findings show that traditional approaches to training and employee engagement are no longer sufficient," said Leaman. "Companies must rethink how they train and support frontline teams and make a shift to dynamic, continuous learning programs that allow them to stay ahead of the continuously evolving nature of many industries like hospitality. At Axonify, we're committed to empowering the frontline workforce with the tools and resources they need to meet the demands of their job and customers while also thriving in their roles and being actively engaged."

Survey methodology: Axonify surveyed 500 frontline hospitality managers above the age of 18 in the U.S. using the online insights platform Pollfish. This survey was completed in Q3 2024.

