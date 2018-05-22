New AZEK® Impression Rail™ Express Speeds Installation and Adds Beauty to Deck Projects

Sleek, Strong and Efficient New Railing System Features Interlocking Panel Design

SKOKIE, Ill., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AZEK® Building Products, No. 1 in premium decking and manufacturer of the AZEK® and TimberTech® brands, announces its new Impression Rail™ Express.  With sleek, contemporary style, the pre-assembled aluminum railing panel system is engineered for quick installation at the job-site and lasting safety for the home owners. Builders and remodelers can add beauty to any deck project with no hammers or specialty tools required, with easy assembly on both level and stair applications. 

"Railings can signal design quality and curb appeal even from a distance on decks and porches," said Patrick Barnds, SVP of AZEK Building Products.  "The launch of Impression Rail Express meets this need with a polished, stream-lined profile and benefit of easy installation and low-maintenance.  At a time where labor is more difficult to find, the ease of installing a panel system increases crew productivity to keep the job moving."

Scientifically engineered to last beautifully, Impression Rail Express, like Impression Rail, achieves the sophisticated look of wrought iron with a powder-coated finish and subtle texture in three colors: White, Black and Dark Bronze.  The durable finish resists weather and corrosion backed by a 25-year warranty.

Impression Rail Express features a patented technology to securely lock each baluster in place at the top and bottom for a rattle-free, full-contact connection without the visual interruption of a weld for better aesthetics.  All brackets and baluster connections are fully concealed by the attractive top rail and bottom rail cover for a premium finished look. 

Additional options include glass infill kits (glass not included) for completely unobstructed views and mid-rail designs for contemporary flair. To further enhance the deck design and functionality, gate kits and lighted caps are available.

"Impression Rail Express has gone through rigorous testing to ensure system integrity and safety," added Barnds.  "Contractors can feel confident that they are installing a product that offers not only beauty, but a product that meets stringent codes for strength and stability for their customers." Like all AZEK Railing Profiles, Impression Rail Express is certified by third party accredited agencies to meet or exceed IRC requirement.

Learn more about Impression Rail Express at AZEK.com and view AZEK's gallery of photos for design ideas.

About AZEK® Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK® Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name. Both brands, synonymous with quality and innovation and made in America, lead their market areas by continually reinventing product lines and redefining entire product categories. Learn more about AZEK at www.azek.com. For more on TimberTech, visit www.timbertech.com

 

