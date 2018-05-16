New AZO Product Restores and Protects Vaginal Health*

Working naturally with a woman's body, this new probiotic helps restore and balance the good bacteria and yeast that everyday disruptors can throw off.* AZO Complete Feminine Balance™ is the only women's probiotic with the clinically-studied INTELLIFLORA™ blend, containing four unique strains of the most dominant lactobacilli discovered in healthy vaginal microflora. It is clinically proven to work in just seven days § and it is safe and beneficial for all women, including pregnant women. ††*

"My patients are often surprised to hear that like the gut, the vagina has a microbiome of its own," said board certified New York OB-GYN and AZO spokesperson, Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MD.^ "It's important to maintain a balance of the good bacteria and yeast to help keep the vagina healthy, which is why I recommend a daily probiotic like AZO Complete Feminine Balance™."

The new probiotic was developed to fill an unmet need in the marketplace. "Vaginal imbalance can really throw off a woman's day and we'd heard from countless women that they just wanted a product that would allow them to feel good every day," said Sara Urbanek, Senior Brand Manager at i-Health, Inc., the distributor of AZO. "We introduced a daily probiotic into our vaginal health line to help fill this void and allow women to own their day, every day."

AZO Complete Feminine Balance™ is available in the feminine hygiene aisle at drugstores and major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy®, and online at Amazon.com. The suggested retail price is $27.49–$35.99 for 30 capsules. To download a $5 coupon or to learn more about AZO products and AZO Complete Feminine Balance™, please visit www.AZOproducts.com.

About AZO:

AZO is the #1 most trusted brand for vaginal, urinary and bladder health† with an over-the-counter product portfolio that addresses the symptoms associated with a urinary tract infection (UTI) such as pain, burning and urgency and has products to help maintain vaginal, urinary and bladder health.* AZO's product line includes AZO Cranberry® Caplets, AZO Cranberry® Softgels, AZO Cranberry® Gummies, AZO Test Strips®, AZO Urinary Pain Relief®, AZO Urinary Pain Relief® Maximum Strength, AZO Urinary Tract Defense®, AZO Yeast® Plus, AZO Bladder Control® with Go-Less®, AZO Bladder Control® & Weight Management and new AZO Complete Feminine Balance™. AZO is distributed by i-Health Inc. of Cromwell, CT, all are trademarks of DSM.

About i-Health:

i-Health, Inc. is a consumer health and wellness company that develops, markets and distributes branded products that support wellness. i-Health, Inc. is driven by a solid foundation of powerful brands and excellent customers. i-Health, Inc. holds the #1 brand position in key product categories and can be found in most major retailers, club, drug, grocery and specialty stores. The company's dedication to quality is a commitment solidly backed by quality ingredients, stringent quality control measures and continuous improvement through research and innovation. i-Health believes in best-in-class formulations and relies on strong science to support its brands.

About Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MD^

Dr. Alyssa Dweck is a full-time practicing OB-GYN in Westchester County, NY. She has been voted Top Doctor in New York Magazine and in Westchester County. She is proficient in gynecologic surgery, has expertise in female sexual health and provides gynecologic care to women of all ages. Dr. Dweck co-authored "V is for Vagina: Your A to Z Guide to Periods, Piercings, Pleasures and So Much More," a guide that removes some of the mystery and taboo surrounding gynecologic issues and "The Sexual Spark," a guide to essential "sexercises" aimed at diminishing boredom in the bedroom. Her new book, "The Complete A to Z for Your V: A Women's Guide to Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Vagina—Health, Pleasure, Hormones, and More," tells women of all ages what they need to know about their own unique health as a woman.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

††Be sure to consult with a healthcare provider before consuming new supplements or medications.

^ Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MD, is a paid spokeswoman for AZO.

†The AZO brand portfolio is the #1 brand based on Nielsen data through 5/13/17 and the 2017 Pharmacy Times Survey (Urinary Pain Relief and Cranberry Supplement Categories).

§ Results demonstrated in clinical studies

AZO Complete Feminine Balance™, INTELLIFLORA™ AZO Urinary Pain Relief®, AZO Cranberry®, AZO Test Strips®, AZO Yeast®, AZO Bladder Control® and AZO Urinary Tract Defense™ are trademarks of DSM

CVS pharmacy used under license by CVS Health, Inc. Walgreens used under license by Walgreen Co. Rite Aid used under license by Rite Aid Corp. Walmart used under license by Walmart Stores, Inc. Target used under license by Target Brands, Inc. Amazon used under license by Amazon.com, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-azo-product-restores-and-protects-vaginal-health-300649638.html

SOURCE AZO

Related Links

http://www.AZOproducts.com

