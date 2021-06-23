New B2B Marketing Data: Higher Budgets & Customer Experience Challenges

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2021 State of B2B Marketing report, Wpromote partnered with Ascend2 to survey 258 B2B digital marketers to identify what they're prioritizing and where B2B orgs are still struggling. It's clear that the customer-first, digital transformation fueled by the pandemic continues apace, as digital budgets continue to go up and marketers look to build better customer experiences and opportunities to engage on digital channels.

"We've seen B2B brands lag behind B2C in digital for years, but 2020 sped up the clock and forced B2Bs to take a hard look at their digital strategy," explained Wpromote's Chief Relationship Officer, Mike Stone. "This data backs up what we've been seeing out in the market: the most successful B2B brands have recognized this as an opportunity and taken the initiative, building out mature digital strategies in record time and are now capitalizing on those 2020 gains."

Key findings from the report include:



68% of B2B marketers report that they expect digital marketing budgets to increase

42% of B2B marketers do not have a plan in place to handle data privacy changes

The most important objectives for B2B marketers are increasing customer engagement, improving customer experience, and improving brand awareness.

Producing quality content, improving customer experience, and delivery of quality leads top the list of challenges for companies with annual revenue of more than $10M

Social media, content marketing, and email are the most effective channels for driving revenue



While the increases in budget and marketing tech investment point to the continued growth of digital marketing strategies for B2B organizations, the gaps opening up between the most successful marketers and their less successful counterparts are likely to grow, especially when it comes to customer experience and data readiness. Wpromote's experts provide additional insight and analysis in the full trend report here.

About Wpromote:

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right marketing strategy can help every business connect with customers and drive profitable growth. With 6 offices across the United States, we help leading brands like Adobe, Coyote Logistics, Pentair, and Zapier achieve their goals through cross-channel marketing powered by digital intelligence. As the top Performance Marketing Agency in the latest Forrester Wave, we're proud we don't answer to anyone's interests but our clients. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

Contact:

Jessica Bright

[email protected]

(310)321-4434

SOURCE Wpromote

Related Links

http://www.wpromote.com

