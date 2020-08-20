New Back-To-School Challenges Await Students This Fall, Rice Krispies Treats® Survey Helps Parents Pinpoint When Kids Need More Love

More than 75% of kids say meeting a new teacher, starting a new school and trying out for a new sports team as times when they need extra love from their parents. 1

However, less than 50% of parents think their kids need more support during these moments. 1

As kids get older, they need as much support, or even more, than they did when they were younger. Yet parents admit they show less support to children ages 9 to 12 than those ages 7 to 8. 1

The top moment kids crave more support is when they leave for school each morning.1

One way to help kids feel more supported: nearly 80% of kids said they crave a handwritten note. Rice Krispies Treats used the survey findings to create limited-edition "Love in Case of" kits, giving parents a new way to connect and show support.

The kits draw on the experience provided by real families, along with the expertise of actress, TV host and mom of three, Vanessa Lachey, and Lori Gottlieb, author of "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed." Inside the kits, parents will find 12 moments when a handwritten note on a Rice Krispies Treats writable wrapper provides more love, when it's needed. And when do kids crave a note most? The survey says it's that nerve-wracking morning moment when they leave home, which makes it the prime time to give kids love that will stick.

"Preparing for a new school year is always filled with new challenges, and this year I know my kids will be adapting to new routines," Lachey said. "The Rice Krispies Treats writable wrapper gives me an easy, delicious way to reassure them that they are 'New Routine Rockstars' as they re-adjust to school day mornings, and the confidence to get their day started right."

Inspiring parents to find moments when they might express a little extra love is part of the Rice Krispies Treats identity. From the creating the first writable wrapper to making a stand for inclusivity by creating Braille love notes and sensory stickers for children with autism — Rice Krispies Treats are a simple way for parents to share their support.

"While most parents know the importance of showing love and support to nurture their children, there are certain moments when kids need extra love to flourish," said Gottlieb, a licensed marriage and family therapist and bestselling author who helped curate the "Love in Case of" moments.

The survey reinforces that it's important to give support — and more love — even as kids grow older.

"Whether it's a hug or a personal message on a Rice Krispies Treats writable wrapper, a little love shines brightest when delivered at the right moment," Gottlieb said.

LIMITED-EDITION 'LOVE IN CASE OF' KITS BENEFIT NO KID HUNGRY

The "Love in Case of" kits are available exclusively at KelloggStore.com for $10 each. For each kit sold between Aug. 20 and Sept. 30, 2020, Kellogg will donate $20 to No Kid Hungry , which can provide up to 200 meals ($1 can provide up to 10 meals) to kids in need.2 The kits include 12 unique moments curated from the national survey, as well as 12 Rice Krispies Treats featuring writable wrappers. For parents looking for additional inspiration, the kits include sample messages created in partnership with Gottlieb.

"Rice Krispies Treats first featured writable wrappers because they allowed parents to show love and support even when they can't be there," said Sarah Reinecke, Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "While we've expanded the types of messages over the years — from Braille to sensory stickers — our mission continues to be inspiring parents with ways to bring a smile to their kid's face. The "Love in Case of" kits help identify moments when children will appreciate a little extra love the most."

Kellogg's donation to No Kid Hungry contributes to Kellogg's Better Days goal to help end hunger and create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. For more information on Rice Krispies Treats or for additional tips from Lori Gottlieb on how to communicate with kids at certain ages, visit RiceKrispies.com. Parents also can also watch videos and see influencers' photos that show when their own children needed a little extra love and just how Rice Krispies Treats writable wrappers helped them. Follow Rice Krispies Treats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find more inspiration.

1 Data from an online survey of 600 parents and 402 children in the U.S. conducted by KRC Research from March 19 to March 31, 2020.

2 Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar. Maximum donation up to $5,000.

