New Baileys® Ice Cream Cake Makes Nationwide Debut at Walmart

Baileys Irish Cream ice cream is swirled with rich chocolate and finished with coffee-flavored icing in this alcohol-free premium treat that I Love Ice Cream Cakes unveiled earlier this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year just got a whole lot sweeter as I Love Ice Cream Cakes (ILICC), a division of Rich Products, introduces its first Baileys Cream Ice Cream Cake, now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

The new dessert pairs the world's most-loved spirits brand with new flavor combinations and the indulgence of an ice cream cake, creating the perfect adult treat.

The non-alcoholic cake delivers a delicious balance of Baileys-flavored ice cream with swirls of rich chocolate and finished with coffee-flavored icing and premium chocolate shavings

The non-alcoholic cake delivers a delicious balance of Baileys-flavored ice cream with swirls of rich chocolate and finished with coffee-flavored icing and premium chocolate shavings. They are currently available at Walmart and other grocery stores across the country.

Each 46-ounce ice cream cake serves approximately 10 people and is a perfect choice for social gatherings, special events, birthdays and any occasion that calls for a delicious treat.

"We're thrilled to partner with Baileys to bring this unique ice cream cake to grocery stores nationwide," said Kim Mrowczynski, Rich Products' Brand Marketing Manager, Ice Cream Cakes. "The Baileys Ice Cream cake is a strong example of Rich's commitment to innovation and shows our dedication to offering exciting new ice cream cake flavors for our consumers."

Baileys Ice Cream Cake joins I Love Ice Cream Cakes' extensive portfolio of popular ice cream cake products, including Carvel®, Reese's, OREO® and Funfetti®. For more information, please visit ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.

ABOUT RICH PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.6 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. The company is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Learn more at Richs.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE I Love Ice Cream Cakes