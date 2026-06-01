New Carvel Cake Inspired by Fudgie the Whale® Surfaces Exclusively at Publix This Summer

The beloved ice cream cake offers new design, just in time for Father's Day, Fourth of July and other summer celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Ice Cream Cakes is making waves this summer with the extension of the Carvel® ice cream cake line. For the first time, an ice cream cake inspired by the iconic Fudgie the Whale is swimming into Publix Bakery freezers.

Originally introduced in 1977 as a Father's Day promotion, the iconic Fudgie the Whale cake, found only at Carvel shoppes, has become a symbol of celebration for generations. Nearly five decades later, the beloved ice cream cake has inspired a retail design available in grocery stores.

This new offering is a round, 46 fl. oz. cake that serves 6–10 people and features creamy chocolate and vanilla ice cream, signature Carvel Crunchies® and that unmistakable Fudgie the Whale design on top

"Fudgie the Whale is more than just a cake — it's a shared memory for so many families," said Kim Mrowczynski, Rich Products' Brand Marketing Manager, Ice Cream Cakes. "This summer, we're excited to bring that nostalgia into homes in a new way, providing families who aren't near a Carvel shoppe the opportunity to celebrate the moments that matter most."

This new offering is a round, 46 fl. oz. cake that serves 6–10 people and features creamy chocolate and vanilla ice cream, signature Carvel Crunchies® and that unmistakable Fudgie the Whale design on top.

Whether you're celebrating Father's Day, the Fourth of July, or a summer birthday, Fudgie is now easier to find for those not near a Carvel shoppe. But hurry – this fan-favorite is only here for a limited time!

Fudgie the Whale's retail expansion comes courtesy of I Love Ice Cream Cakes (ILICC), the Rich Products division behind some of the most beloved ice cream cakes in the freezer aisle, including Carvel® — The Original Ice Cream Cake™ — as well as ice cream cakes from Oreo®, Reese's, Funfetti® and Jon Donaire®.

Look for the Fudgie the Whale design at Publix and for other Carvel ice cream cakes in the bakery freezer case at grocery stores and online. To find a favorite nearby, enter your location at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.

About Carvel®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of March 29, 2026, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Rich Products Corporation

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.6 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. The company is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Learn more at Richs.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Mary Eva Tredway

[email protected]

(404)-317-0731

SOURCE I Love Ice Cream Cakes