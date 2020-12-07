New Balance Launches First Digital Flagship With Website Redesign Led by Deloitte Digital

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global athletic brand, New Balance, has unveiled its first digital flagship store following a strategic website redesign led by Deloitte Digital. Inspired by the innovative and fearlessly independent spirit of the New Balance brand, the new site provides customers with an intuitive and engaging experience that pairs a sleek, highly visual display with industry-leading technical enhancements to optimize NewBalance.com for today's online-first shopping environment.

As the shift from in-store to online shopping continues to trend, the New Balance team sought to create a digital flagship that could take the service quality customers expect in-store and translate that for the virtual world. Key considerations included aesthetic elements such as larger imagery and editorial-style layouts alongside technical advancements that would help ensure a speedy and seamless user experience even during peak shopping moments. Speaking to the latter, the new website designed and built by Deloitte Digital and powered by Salesforce Commerce Cloud now operates at a site speed 35% faster than the previous version, leading to a more uninterrupted shopping experience for the brand's digital customers.

In addition to the back-end enhancements, an all-new Running Shoe Finder was developed to mirror the personalized guidance customers previously relied on in-person. Composed of five simple yet thoughtful questions, the online tool takes into consideration a customer's running style, environment and comfort preferences to provide tailored recommendations, complete with additional feedback about the personalized benefits of the selected shoes.

"Our customer is at the core of every decision we make," commented Damien Leigh, SVP of Direct to Consumer for New Balance. "When we decided to move our flagship store online, it was imperative that the shift not only maintained but improved upon the level of service we strive to provide for each and every athlete."

"The New Balance customer has an authentic, uncompromising drive for excellence, and it was important to infuse the same spirit into the new website," noted Simon McLain, principal, Deloitte Digital. "We collaborated across multiple practices to create an interface that is swift, responsive and intuitive – fostering the customer's desire to remain fearlessly independent while offering personalized support at key moments of the shopping experience."

To explore the new site, please visit www.newbalance.com.

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for over 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance Made U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe, and in 2019 reported worldwide sales of $4.0 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com

