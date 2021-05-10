New Balance Launches the Latest Installment of its 'We Got Now' Global Campaign

The video features Team New Balance ambassadors, including activist and artist Jaden Smith, 2x NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, sprinter Sydney McLaughlin, tennis star Coco Gauff, renowned footballer Sadio Mané and professional skateboarders Tiago Lemos and Margie Didal, alongside everyday people who aspire to excellence in a range of athletic, philanthropic and artistic pursuits. The video is comprised of a series of vignettes that highlight each individual's pursuit of their passions.

Jaden is driven to change the world one community at a time by ensuring access to clean water declaring "when you know what you want, waiting isn't an option." Kawhi has proven he only gets better with time and he has remained steadfast in his efforts to give back to the next generation. Sydney is looking to finish what she started back in Rio in 2016 as the youngest member of the track and field team at the time and is steadfast in achieving her goals as the face of US Track & Field. Coco is determined to reach the top of her game, and despite her age, she is aggressively rising the ranks in tennis while ensuring her voice is heard off the court. Tiago and Margie relentlessly pursued their goals and are bringing attention to their sport worldwide.

"We have it within all of us to do great things," says Jaden Smith. "It's all about putting in the work each day to make a difference."

"Giving back to the community is very important to me. And the latest 'We Got Now' spot shows that empowering the next generation is critical to making real change," says Kawhi Leonard.

Several other vignettes feature young people around the world who exemplify the ethos of 'We Got Now:' Jin, a Chinese dancer, uses social media to get her street dance skills noticed; Mia wants to become the greatest basketball player in the world and she isn't going to wait to be like her idol Kawhi Leonard; a group of skaters can't wait for a pool to drain completely before dropping in; and a young footballer envisions someday reaching the same level as his idol Sadio Mané, sending him an autographed ball.

"As a privately owned company with a challenger brand mindset, New Balance has embraced the notion of independence for over a century," says Chris Davis, CMO and Sr. Vice President of Merchandising. "We have always welcomed opportunities to challenge the status quo. With the continuation of our We Got Now brand platform, our aim is to encourage the idea of impatience, inspiring consumers across the world to take risk, be proactive and create success on your own terms. "

This latest installment of the 'We Got Now' campaign was concepted and produced with VMLY&R, a global full-service marketing agency based in New York City. Production spanned the globe, with shoots in, the United Kingdom, the United States and South Africa, to create a final piece that speaks to the current sense of urgency felt throughout the world.

'We Got Now' is a call to action to come together in meaningful ways, whether you're on a global stage like many Team New Balance athletes or working at the local level on impacting your own change.

"The world is a much different place than it was a year ago," says Coco Gauff. "We have the opportunity to shape it for the better with our voices, and it all starts with small actions in our communities. I'm excited to be a part of this movement with New Balance and look forward to continuing the work, both on and off the court."

'We Got Now' will live globally on NewBalance.com and New Balance social media channels, as well as media placements throughout 2021.

About New Balance

New Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns and operates four factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe and in 2020 reported worldwide sales of $3.3 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com

