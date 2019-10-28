New Balance's Latest Collaboration With FIGS Brings Fashionable And Functional Footwear To Nurses And Doctors

"We are honored to be working with FIGS, a truly innovative brand that is bringing modern design to the healthcare industry," says Joe Grondin, Collaboration Manager for New Balance.

"This is a fantastic partnership and we are excited to bring shoes specifically engineered for our healthcare community into the world," says Heather Hasson, FIGS co-founder and co-CEO.

The FIGS x New Balance 996 will be offered for men and women in Black and Grey for both genders, and an additional Navy colorway for women. The 996 features unique styling details, co-branding, a signature yellow dash at the front sole and outsole center stripe and C-CAP® technology. The 574S, a performance-focused shoe is available for women in two colorways and includes reflective details, bright pops of color, water-resistant aspects and innovative Fresh Foam midsoles for increased support.

Look out for the launch of this exclusive collection on wearfigs.com later this month.

About FIGS

The $60 billion medical apparel industry is antiquated, highly fragmented and, until FIGS, was driven solely by low-cost providers offering a limited selection of poor quality products through third-party distributors. FIGS is revolutionizing the industry by creating the highest quality medical apparel in the world and by selling directly to medical professionals.

FIGS' foundation is built on product quality, with a relentless focus on three key areas: fabric, fit and function. FIGS developed its proprietary, performance-oriented fabric technology to meet the unique demands of the medical profession.

FIGS is the first medical apparel company to sell directly to the consumer through its thoughtful, data-driven e-commerce platform that utilizes predictive analytics, a streamlined UI / UX experience and lifestyle-driven imagery. By offering a branded and customer-centric digital shopping experience, FIGS has changed the way medical professionals think about and purchase their workwear.

FIGS' Threads for Threads initiative is central to the mission and has donated hundreds of thousands of sets of scrubs to healthcare providers in need in over 35 countries around the world.

FIGS has raised $75 million from investors, including most recently $65 million from Tulco (the fourth-largest raise for a female-founded company in 2017), and previously $10 million from Irving Place Capital, Mohr Davidow Ventures, Will Smith and others. FIGS was recognized as Best for the World B-Corp in 2015. FIGS was ranked as Number 21 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies in 2018, experiencing a 9,948% growth rate over the prior three years. FIGS surpassed $100M in sales in 2018 and was named #9 on Fast Company's Most Innovative Brand list.

ABOUT NEW BALANCE

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create, and communities are proud to host. New Balance employs more than 6,000 associates around the globe, and in 2018 reported worldwide sales of $4.1 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

