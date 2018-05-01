New Bar's Leaks CVT Transmission Fix Stops Leaks, Noise and Slipping

Over time, transmission seals tend to dry out and shrink, and internal parts become worn. Conventional automatic transmission fluid and additives cannot be used in these specialized transmissions, which require specific lubricants for optimal performance. CVT repair costs can be very expensive, and many shops aren't comfortable with repairing CVT systems at all and prefer an even costlier full replacement.

Bar's Leaks CVT Transmission Fix, created after more than a year in development, has been engineered to work effectively with all CVT transmission fluids. Its synthetic blend contains a seal conditioner, extreme pressure and anti-wear agents, detergents and a performance additive booster to stop belt/chain slipping, seal fluid leaks and reduce noise. This formula addresses issues in four main ways:

A seal conditioner stops current leaks and prevents future leaks by protecting and reconditioning seals.

Extreme pressure and anti-wear agents provide better metal-to-metal friction properties to stop slipping, jerking, rough shifting and shudder to improve the shift feel and provide better driving comfort.

Cleaning detergents include dispersant and anti-oxidants to remove sludge and varnish from metal parts.

A performance additive booster controls fluid degradation caused by high temperatures, extending CVT life and reducing noise.

"Vehicles with continuously variable transmissions can offer a smoother ride, but they also hit bigger, more expensive road blocks when leaks, noise and other performance issues present themselves," says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar's Leaks. "We developed CVT Transmission Fix to provide a one-stop, cost-effective resource that customers can count on to easily solve these problems themselves."

CVT Transmission Fix (P/N 1414) is designed to fix CVT problems at a fraction of the cost of traditional repairs. Installation is simple and straightforward – no mechanical or technical expertise required. One 11 oz. bottle of Bar's Leaks CVT Transmission Fix treats 6 to 10 quarts of fluid and goes to work immediately, with results apparent within 200 miles or four days of driving.

Bar's Leaks is offering a $5 rebate on CVT Transmission Fix from June 1 – June 30 to customers who visit autocarerewards.com following their purchase.

