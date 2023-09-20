New Basketball Gym Opening in Montana City, MT

PickUp USA Expands into the Helena Market

MONTANA CITY, Mont., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – is set to open its first location in Montana. The company, headquartered in Southern California, is the nation's largest basketball gym chain and caters to youth and adult basketball players.

The new PickUp USA in Montana City is outfitted with a regulation basketball court as well as a full weight and cardio room. For adults, the gym will offer PickUp basketball with referees as well as access to its fitness room. For youth, the gym provides one-on-one basketball training and youth basketball development leagues.

PickUp USA opened its first location in Irwindale, CA in 2012. Their original concept catered exclusively to adult basketball players and focused on providing an enhanced PickUp basketball experience by having referees, score keeping, and a proprietary game queue to organize teams. That concept gained traction and eventually the company expanded its services to include youth programming. In 2017, the company started franchising and is now the largest basketball gym brand in the United States.

In a recorded interview with Lauren Sanchez, PickUp USA's Franchise Support Associate, she discussed the opening of their latest club. "The brand has a lot of momentum right now," said Sanchez. "We are opening one to two clubs each month and are particularly excited about the Montana City location. This is an area that has a lot of basketball players and a lack of available facilities to service that demand. We think the market is going to respond very well to us."

The new PickUp USA in Montana City is a franchised location owned by local residents, Tyrone and Ashley Lucas. "I am very passionate about helping kids succeed in life and in sports," said Tyrone Lucas. "PickUp USA is the perfect fit for our community and will help reach hundreds of adult and youth basketball players." 

Tyrone is certified in youth personal training and sports performance training and served 13 years in the US Military. This PickUp USA location is one of many of its franchise outlets owned by military veterans. PickUp USA is a member of the International Franchise Association's VetFran program that provides discounts and special services to qualified military veterans.

PickUp USA Montana City has started a membership pre-sales campaign and is expected to open within 45-60 days.

