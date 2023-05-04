New Baton Rouge Initiative Aims to Address Louisiana Healthcare Shortage

Propel America taps The College of Health Care Professions to meet healthcare workforce needs and create new career pathways for aspirational young adults

BATON ROUGE, La., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel America and The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) have announced a new partnership to help young adults earn in-demand healthcare credentials, in turn unlocking new opportunities for economic mobility and generational financial stability. As part of this new hybrid training program, students will complete online medical assisting classes and in-person skills lab experiences without needing to take on debt for education expenses.

"This program will create a high-quality medical assistant pathway for the country's most-deserving students - especially those who have come from low-income and underprivileged backgrounds," said Chad Rountree, CEO of Propel America. "Together, we're going to put learners first and ensure they're prepared for the real-world qualifications from employers. We appreciate CHCP's shared commitment to designing a program that builds around these values."

The new pilot comes as the demand continues to grow for medical assistants, who are often experiencing increased responsibilities in the healthcare setting. According to the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), 44% of surveyed practices noted that medical assistants (MAs) were the most difficult position for them to recruit. A little more than half (52%) of respondents said "yes" when asked if they hired alternative staff to cover open medical assistant positions. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects jobs will grow at 16% over the next decade, which is much faster than average.

Following the eight-month hybrid training program, participating students will receive hands-on clinical training in a healthcare facility during a 180-hour externship to ensure mastery of required skills. In addition, a certification review course is included in the curriculum to ensure students are adequately prepared to pass the certification exam. The first pilot of 30 students will begin this summer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the end of the program providing job interview and search assistance for each participating student. The program aims to increase diversity, decrease healthcare shortages, and set underprivileged candidates up for a successful and prosperous career, by creating opportunities for stackable credentials that build from this certificate.

"We're delighted to partner with Propel America to give Baton Rouge students the educational tools necessary to help obtain a professional career in healthcare, while also addressing the workforce gaps Louisians are experiencing in their healthcare systems," said Ken White, Managing Director of Partner Success at CHCP. "This latest partnership builds on CHCP's longstanding commitment to support aspiring medical professionals and build a resilient healthcare workforce – we look forward to seeing the ways in which our collaborative efforts can champion even more learners in the future."

Propel's initiatives center around filling talent demand through portable and accessible pathways, solving two core challenges: employee demand in the healthcare space and the lack of career advancement for students from lower-income backgrounds who faced minimal post-secondary options given their immediate need to earn income. Propel and CHCP will continue to explore ways to expand the pilot, both in Baton Rouge and in other locations across the country.

In addition to hands-on medical training, the program will offer their students durable skills coaching around topics like workplace communication, confidence, time management, and giving and receiving feedback. The program is dedicated to not only helping employers like Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System to find available talent, but also providing the tools to these students and future employees to help towards a more confident future.

About Propel

Propel America is a national nonprofit which exists to address the critical need to provide young adults with more supported, quick, and accessible ways to access a career in healthcare AND to provide employers with a more diverse, trained talent pipeline. Propel America partners with employers to assess talent needs, create relevant training programs, and hire for their in-demand roles. Propel recruits, guides, and supports young adults (18-24 years old), particularly those from low-income backgrounds, through a blended career accelerator fellowship to ensure they have the durable and technical skills needed to be successful in their role and a plan for ongoing education and career advancement. To best support young adults, Propel partners with training and higher education organizations to offer in-demand credentials that allow them to earn college credits as they train and work. To learn more about Propel America, please visit Propel America's website .

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit CHCP's website .

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)