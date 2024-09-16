NEW "BATTLE," "LOVE" AND "OCCULT" TEASERS RELEASED AHEAD OF DAN DA DAN'S WORLDWIDE PREMIERE

NEW VISUAL, ADDITIONAL CAST INFO AND UPCOMING ENGLISH LANGUAGE DUB PVs ALSO REVEALED

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mainichi Broadcasting System Inc. revealed a new transforming visual and teaser trailers for the upcoming anime adaptation premiere of DAN DA DAN, Yukinobu Tatsu's iconic manga. Focusing on key themes of the series, such as battle, love and the occult, each trailer sheds a unique light on what fans can expect from the paranormal romantic comedy.

WATCH THE THREE ENGLISH SUBTITLED TEASERS ON THE OFFICIAL ENGLISH X ACCOUNT HERE

A new key visual for DAN DA DAN featuring Okarun's transformation. Other main characters placed around him include, Momo, Seiko, Turbo Granny, Aria, and Jiji. ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The "Battle" trailer highlights Okarun's battle with the Flatwoods Monster, depicting DAN DA DAN's intensity. The "Love" trailer hints at the budding relationship between Momo and Okarun while the ending theme, "TAIDADA" by ZUTOMAYO, weaves through the trailer and sets the tone for this coming-of-age romance. The final "Occult" trailer teases many of the series' unique supporting cast, with aliens and yokai taking the spotlight.

The Japanese voice actors for the supernatural creatures featured in these trailers have also been revealed and include:

Ryuzaburo Otomo as the Flatwoods Monster, a sumo-like alien.

as the Flatwoods Monster, a sumo-like alien. Kikuko Inoue as Acrobatic Silky, a yokai with silky long hair, interested in Aira.

as Acrobatic Silky, a yokai with silky long hair, interested in Aira. Tomokazu Seki as the Dover Demon, a mantis-shrimp-like alien with a powerful punch.

as the Dover Demon, a mantis-shrimp-like alien with a powerful punch. Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, a living male anatomy model.

as Taro, a living male anatomy model. Fumi Hirano as Hana, a living female anatomy model.

DAN DA DAN will be available worldwide on multiple platforms on October 3, 2024, at 9 A.M. PDT. For details on the distribution platform, please check ADN, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Muse and Netflix's website. A series of promotional videos will soon premiere on the official English social media accounts for English dub fans.

For more information about DAN DA DAN please visit the official English social media accounts at @animeDANDADANen on X and @anime_dandadan_en on Instagram, as well as the official English website at https://anime-dandadan.com/en/ .

ABOUT DAN DA DAN:

DAN DA DAN is a popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, serialized in Shueisha's manga magazine application "Shonen Jump Plus" (updated every Tuesday), with a total circulation of 3.2 million copies and over 440 million views.

DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts.

To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

STAFF:

Original Work: Yukinobu Tatsu

(Serialized in "Shonen Jump Plus" BY SHUEISHA)

Director: Fuga Yamashiro

Script: Hiroshi Seko

Music: kensuke ushio

Character Design: Naoyuki Onda

Creature Design: Yoshimichi Kameda

Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto, Makiho Kondo

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Compositing Director: Kazuto Izumita

Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Animation Production: Science SARU

MUSIC:

Opening Theme Song: "Otonoke" by Creepy Nuts

Ending Theme Song: "TAIDADA" by ZUTOMAYO

CAST:

Shion Wakayama (JP) / Abby Trott (EN) as "Momo"

Natsuki Hanae (JP) / AJ Beckles (EN) as "Okarun"

Nana Mizuki (JP) / Kari Wahlgren (EN) as "Seiko"

Ayane Sakura (JP) / Lisa Reimold (EN) as "Aira"

Kaito Ishikawa (JP) / Aleks Le (EN) as "Jiji"

Kazuya Nakai (JP) / Ben Diskin (EN) as "Serpoian"

Mayumi Tanaka (JP) / Barbara Goodson (EN) as "Turbo Granny"

Ryuzaburo Otomo (JP) as "Flatwoods Monster"

Kikuko Inoue (JP) as "Acrobatic Silky"

Tomokazu Seki (JP) as "Dover Demon"

Tomokazu Sugita (JP) as "Taro"

Fumi Hirano (JP) as "Hana"

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Official website: https://anime-dandadan.com/

Official website (EN): https://anime-dandadan.com/en/

Official X: @anime_dandadan

Official X (EN): @animeDANDADANen

Official Instagram (EN): @anime_dandadan_en

Rights Notation

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

About MBS

Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., (MBS) is known as a pioneer in the Japanese broadcasting industry. Tracing back through history, MBS was one of the first commercial radio stations in Japan, starting its first radio broadcasts in 1951 and later beginning terrestrial television broadcasting in 1959. MBS has its head office in Osaka, which is the business center of Kansai, the western part of Japan, with new emerging businesses and innovative ideas. For anime, MBS has been co-producing and broadcasting for more than half a century. The broadcaster is the TV home to numerous global hit anime franchises like "Attack on Titan," "Full Metal Alchemist" and "Jujutsu Kaisen." In addition to co-producing those and many other series, MBS was a co-producer of "Akira," seen as one of the most influential anime films of all time. https://www.mbs.jp/english/

About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU's best-known works include Lu Over the Wall, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Inu-Oh, and The Colors Within, among others. Science SARU's future releases include the TV anime series, The Ghost In The Shell, planned for broadcast in 2026, and SANDA. https://www.sciencesaru.com/english

