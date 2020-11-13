New Bayside Cove Townhomes Bring Luxury Living "Between The Beach And The Bay" On San Diego's Mission Beach

Interested home shoppers are invited to visit the Bayside Cove Community Website ­ to set up a VIP appointment with Lennar sales team experts who are dedicated to making the homebuying experience at Bayside Cove "Safe & Simple." This includes step-by-step prequalification assistance, virtual tours, self-guided tours and private tours with a Lennar New Home Consultant.

"Bayside Cove is the only new home community in the area that gets homebuyers steps from the ocean and steps from Mission Bay, all at the same time," said Lennar San Diego Division President Bill Ostrem. "It is an unbelievably stand-out location with more than a dozen luxury townhome floorplans to choose from, each delivering the quality and comfort that the market has come to expect from a Lennar home."

Home shoppers at Bayside Cove can select from 13 distinctive floorplans ranging in size from 1,177 to 1,571 square feet, and with two to three bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. All homes feature a welcoming front patio and open concept interiors with generous living spaces, bright center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. Outdoor deck and bonus room options are available in select residences, allowing homebuyers to further expand and customize Bayside Cove's premier indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Every home at Bayside Cove is Wi-Fi Certified and engineered for whole-home connectivity with conveniences like a Ring Pro video doorbell and Wi-Fi smart lock with keypad and deadbolt. All homes also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Bayside Cove this includes quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, solar, and a host of carefully curated interior touches. Pricing begins in the upper $1.2 millions.

Residents of Bayside Cove will live at the coveted corner of Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Place, in the heart of San Diego's Mission Beach area. This highly walkable community is a dream come true for ocean lovers, providing direct access to famed beaches, water sports and boating, as well as award-winning shopping and dining. It is also just two blocks from Belmont Park, minutes from the Mission Beach Boardwalk and Sea World San Diego, and less than seven miles from downtown San Diego and the San Diego International Airport. For commuting residents, Bayside Cove is connected to the greater metro area via nearby Interstates 5 and 8.

Children living at Bayside Cove are served by Pacific Beach Elementary and Middle Schools, and Mission Bay High School, all part of the San Diego Unified School District.

Bayside Cove is located at 809 Santa Barbara Pl., San Diego, California. For more information, call (858) 465-6107 or visit the Bayside Cove Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

