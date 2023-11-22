NEW BBQ COMPETITION COMING TO TOM LEE PARK IN MAY 2024

Forward Momentum, the event organizer, says prize money will be substantially increased to attract the best BBQ teams in the world.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Momentum today announced a new BBQ competition to be held in downtown Memphis. The event, which will kick off in May of 2024, is set to attract some of the best BBQ teams in the United States and the world and, with them, thousands of fans to the downtown hotels and restaurants in Memphis. Forward Momentum will increase prize money in major categories substantially compared to previous competitions and expand the competition format to be more inclusive and interactive, with new events and activities appealing to a broad group of local residents and visitors alike.

"BBQ is part of our Memphis culture and a significant draw for visitors to our city. We are excited to continue this rich tradition with a world-class event on the river that will attract the best teams in the world. Central to the idea is the competition, but there is also an opportunity to make the event more welcoming and engaging for visitors. With our experience in hosting large-scale fan experiences, we believe this will be a winning formula," said Mike Smith, Co-Producer with Forward Momentum.

The organizers, who also recently announced a new Music Festival at Tom Lee Park in May, have reached out to the BBQ community and are setting up a high-profile steering committee to assist with the new program, format, and experience and to listen to what BBQ teams, downtown Memphis businesses, and other stakeholders want to see from the festival.

Says Peg Leg Porker Pitmaster Carey Bringle, the winner of numerous BBQ awards over 31 years and whose family roots in BBQ go back generations: "It is with much thought and deliberation that I have decided to join the steering committee as a founding member of this new BBQ festival. BBQ in Memphis belongs on the river, and with Forward Momentum, we now have the means and resources to make that happen. I believe in their vision to bring back the glory of BBQ with the full input of BBQ competitors to create an elevated, immersive experience for fans. I will always cherish the years I competed in the WCBCC, but now, for me and my team, it is time for a fresh start."

The event, still to be named, will take place the week of May 13th, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis. For more information, teams can contact Forward Momentum at [email protected] or log on to https://bbqfest.wufoo.com/forms/bbq-competition-entry-form/.

About Forward Momentum

Forward Momentum is owned by a group of prominent Memphians focused on the betterment of our city and our music and tourism industries. Our mission is to ignite the power of live music and events, creating extraordinary experiences that resonate with fans.

