New BD Research Tool Helps Scientists Study Cells that are Often Key Culprits in the Development of Cancer and Infectious Diseases

BD Rhapsody™ ATAC-Seq Assay Helps Researchers Understand DNA Regulation and Enable Advancements in Precision Medicine

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced the commercial launch of a new single-cell research tool to help scientists better understand how the molecular machinery within a cell functions and how it regulates changes in a cell that can lead to cancer and other diseases.

Commercially available globally today, the BD Rhapsody™ ATAC-Seq Assay, BD Rhapsody™ TCR/BCR Next Multiomic Assay and BD Rhapsody™ Intracellular CITE-seq Assay are designed to be used on the BD Rhapsody™ Single-Cell Analysis System – a gentle, microwell-based instrument for conducting single cell multiomic research.

Researchers worldwide are currently using innovative approaches to study multiple aspects of health and disease at a single-cell level. In the ever-evolving field of biological research, the newly launched BD Rhapsody™ Single Cell ATAC-Seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using next-generation sequencing) Assay enables scientists to perform single-cell analysis of the epigenome – the set of chemical marks, or epigenetic changes, on the DNA in a single cell that holds critical clues about mechanisms of disease. Adding an epigenomic layer-view will play a crucial role in helping researchers track and understand how environmental factors impact the DNA and corresponding cell function. By gaining such knowledge about DNA, scientists can deepen their understanding of how diseases progress and apply those learnings to develop effective therapies.

"As part of our comprehensive and growing portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions, the BD Rhapsody™ ATAC-Seq Assay, together with other recently launched BD single-cell assays, enables our customers to more deeply understand even rare cells that are often the 'key culprits' in pathologies like cancer and infectious diseases," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of Biosciences at BD. "By providing a complete portfolio of multiomics research tools, we are paving the way for scientists to tackle major challenges and develop innovative therapies leading to advancements in precision medicine. Our new single-cell multiomics assays, together with the BD Rhapsody™ portfolio of reagents and bioinformatics tools, support our aim to provide a true end-to-end ecosystem of single-cell multiomics solutions for researchers – whether at academic research, biopharmaceutical or core lab facilities."

