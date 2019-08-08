New Bearing Product Development for Electric Vehicle Transmissions increases fuel economy

Development Background Amid increasing environmental concerns, consumers and businesses around the world are demanding optimal fuel economy from motor vehicles, leading to the rapid development of EV. To improve fuel economy, there has been a shift to using less lubricant and/or lower viscosity lubricant in transmission systems. As a result, tapered roller bearings in transmissions are being subject to increasingly severe lubrication conditions, increasing the risk of lubricant oil film depletion, which can lead to surface damage and bearing seizure.

Higher efficiency transmission systems are key to improving overall fuel economy and the key to compelling NSK to develop a highly reliable bearing capable of overcoming these challenges. NSK has improved durability and seizure resistance by producing rollers that have pore-like micro indents in the surface of the steel. This microstructure helps retain an oil film that is ideal for tapered roller bearing applications. By improving oil film retention surface damage is reduced, achieving more than eight times higher durability and equal or greater seizure resistance compared to conventional products.

In addition, improved lubricant, oil accumulation and retention in the roller surface contributes to 10% lower friction at low speeds compared to conventional products.

NSK LCube II contributes to improving efficiency and reliability in EV. NSK continues to develop and produce new products geared toward realizing a sustainable society. In this growing market NSK is targeting 4 billion yen in sales by 2030. For more information contact info@nsk-corp.com

Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, NSK is a world-class manufacturer of motion and control products. NSK produces and distributes a wide range of rolling element bearings, linear motion and automotive component products for a variety of industries and applications.

Operating in the Americas, NSK Corporation is a member of the NSK Ltd. group and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information, visit www.nskamericas.com.

