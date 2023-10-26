New Beauty & Wellness brings a luxury medical wellness retreat to downtown New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Beauty & Wellness is a state-of-the-art luxury medical spa with a unique approach of combining aesthetic treatments with holistic wellness helping clients look and feel their best: physically, mentally, and spiritually. Founded in 2016, New Beauty & Wellness has provided Westport clients with a bespoke experience of wellness and beauty and is now excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings with a New Canaan location.

"We have experienced remarkable growth over recent years, and we wanted to continue to provide the wider community with an integrated wellness experience. We selected New Canaan due to its knowledgeable, results-driven, and wellness-oriented community," said Clinical Director and Partner, Erin Myers-Albaridi, PA-C. Long time New Canaan resident and Partner Edward Schaufler adds, "New Canaan is a welcoming community with a vibrant downtown full of history, shopping, and dining; an ideal location for our new spa."

Staffed by an expert team of practitioners, the new location will span 2,965 square feet and offer a wide array of aesthetic and wellness treatments such as Botox, fillers, laser treatments, customized facials, massage therapy, weight loss services, and holistic wellness therapies. Some of the holistic wellness therapies offered will include cupping, Thai massage, and cranial sacral therapy. "Our philosophy is deeply rooted in the mind and body connection. At NB&W, we believe that everyone is unique, and that beauty is holistic. We work in harmony with our clients and each other, practicing integrated wellness," said Myers-Albaridi.

NB&W New Canaan's design will provide guests with a beautiful 'urban oasis meets coastal chic' balance. "Our spa amenities include a beautiful locker room equipped with showers, a tranquility room to relax and unwind before or after your treatment, and a vitality bar with an assortment of organic teas," say Partners, Paul and Michele Dowicz.

New Beauty & Wellness will open its new location at 128 Main Street, New Canaan on Tuesday October 31st. For more information, please visit their website at www.newbeautywellness.com

