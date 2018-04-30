New Beauty Product Launches, Inspiring CEOs and Industry Professionals to Grace the Phame LA Stage

Actress, Philanthropist, NEM Fashion and Never End Denim CEO Natalie Eva Marie

Mom, Actress, Host, and SugarMe CEO, Vanessa Simmons

Pop culture Host and Beauty Influencer Julissa Bermudez

Attorney and Ghalichi Glam CEO, Lilly Ghalichi Mir

Daniel Chinchilla , Celebrity Beauty Artist for Ariana Grande and more .

Celebrity Beauty Artist for and more Kim Kardashian Glam Master and LA Makeup Artist, Jennifer Janelle

"PHAME was created as a place for CEOs, content creators and beauty enthusiasts to come together and celebrate innovations in today's beauty industry. This year we will highlight education, offering a lineup of social panels, professional demos, photo activations and interactive slay stations for attendees to experience beauty first hand. Our goal is to let every attendee experience beauty through their own vision. "

Micro influencers, mini master classes, makeup and hair stage demos by professionals, and fun installations will keep the weekend fun and exciting for beauty lovers. Get motivated by our Female CEO PANEL with Melt Cosmetics Founders, Lora and Dana, dive into an innovative Augmented Reality experience with the YouCam App team and learn something new about taking "organic" shots from our #mancrushMonday panelists with the behind the scenes photographers!

About PHAME:

Professional Hair And Makeup Expo (PHAME) is the ultimate event for those that want to connect with the world's most innovative brands and influencers in the beauty industry today. PHAME's exhibitors encompass the categories of Hair, Makeup, Skin Care, Nails and Accessories. With leading brands, the latest products, and the hottest new treatments under one roof, PHAME is the best place to brush up on all things beauty.

