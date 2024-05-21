New Beauty Research Initiative(NBRI) Announces Skin Epigenetics Study Findings

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the skin epigenetics research conducted by New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI), operated by Amorepacific in collaboration with the Department of Dermatology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, were presented at the 81st SID Annual Meeting held in Dallas, Texas, from May 15 to 17, 2024, entitled "Evaluation of epigenetic changes related to skin aging."

This presentation encompassed research conducted by the Johns Hopkins team, involving the investigation of epigenetic changes across 67,000 gene blocks associated with endogenous and photodamage-induced aging, out of approximately 2.3 million gene blocks. Epigenetics is the study of how, even with identical genes, the phenotype can change and be inherited based on various environmental factors and lifestyle habits. A classic example is that identical twins, who share the same genetic makeup, can develop different health and skin conditions as they age, due to different living environments such as UV exposure, hazardous surroundings, smoking, and stress.

Amorepacific's unique compounds, BioGF1K (Ginsenomics) and RE.D Flavonoid (Camellia extract) were used to research the epigenetic control of skin aging. When treated to skin cells isolated from the skin of patients aged 65 and 70 years with progressed photoaging, an epigenetic improvement effect was observed in approximately 60% of the 67,000 gene blocks. This finding holds significant importance as it confirms the anti-aging efficacy of Amorepacific's ingredients on the skin.

Brian Byung-Fhy Suh, CTO of Amorepacific R&I Center, stated, "This research result provides a valuable opportunity to significantly enhance the recognition of ginseng, a core ingredient of Sulwhasoo, through the collaborative research conducted with the Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Dermatology, a leading global research institute." He further added, "Amorepacific will continue introducing products that incorporate NBRI research results and strive to ensure that customers around the world can experience the efficacy of our ginseng, camellia, and green tea ingredients at the forefront of New Beauty."

The Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) has held annual meetings since its establishment in 1937. The 81st meeting in 2024 brought together over 1,600 prominent researchers, clinicians, and dermatology residents to discuss skin-related systemic diseases. This year's meeting featured the presentation of more than 1,000 new scientific findings.

In December 2022, Amorepacific launched the New Beauty Research Initiative, a collaborative research program with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US. NBRI continues to undertake research partnerships in a variety of disciplines related to skin aging research.

