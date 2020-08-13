New Beauty Shave Brand V, Launches in the US

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V, a new eco-friendly shaving company which is the only razor company in the World that offers multiple colors and finishes is now launching in the US market. The Color pallet includes rose gold, teal, purple shimmer and white matte among its 14 designs, which is now available online at ShavewithV.com.

LIFE IS MORE BEAUTIFUL WITH COLORS Luxury is attention to detail, originality, exclusivity, and above all quality.

V's wide range of brand ambassadors to promote the product include musical artists Dream Doll, Baby Goth, Pettylevels, Mariahlynn, and Malaynah, among its roster of 20 influencers. V represents and embodies many traits in today's female from Victorious, Valiant, Vibrant to V.I.P. "V's marketing slogan is Life Is More Beautiful with Colors which represents the amazing diversity in today's world. We are very excited to be working with these talented musicians to help get the word out," comments COO Tommy Bardeson.

V's much anticipated launch comes after 3 years of research and development including the participation of select focus groups across the USA and UK to ensure the best quality shave. We listened to what the consumers wanted, a slightly weighted handle designed for precision control and sensitive skin, different and fun colors, handles that comes in Gloss, Shimmer, Metallic, and Matte finishes, and fun packaging all while good for the environment. Among the other innovations at V, we are the first female razor to feature Pop-In Pop-Out blade technology using precision German Blades including a metal travel carrying case cylinder.

V is not just another basic plastic razor or shave club. V understands what is important for a female providing the smoothest and highest quality shave in the market. With V's handle already designed with the perfect curve and angle, females get to experience the best possible shave. With V's true definition of innovation, V's high-end razors are developed to last longer than any other competitor in the market and is friendly towards the environment. V is designed for the use of excellence and the empowerment of all women.

Luxury is attention to detail, originality, exclusivity, and above all quality. V will feature one handle and three refills in a unique metal travel cylinder to be sold online at ShavewithV.com and in the first quarter of 2021 at major retailers nationwide.

