New Beginning Homes Donates Construction Expertise to Rebuild High School Snack Shack

NAMPA, Idaho, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Beginning Homes announced that it has built a completely new snack shack structure for the Vallivue Youth Baseball Team and High School in Caldwell, Idaho. The new shack replaces the previous, vandalized one. In the midst of an extraordinarily busy building season in the Canyon County, Boise metro area, New Beginning Homes took the time and effort to give back to the community. As a respected community leader and business owner, New Beginning Homes CEO, Francisco Oropeza was asked by the team to fix the structure. Instead, he decided to give back more, and built a completely new structure in the midst of New Beginning Homes' busiest season.

"When we saw the extent of the damage to Vallivue's Snack Shack, we decided to go the extra mile," said Oropeza. "We demolished the old, vandalized shed, and, with the help of local contractors who donated their time and materials, built an entirely new structure. We are all very appreciative of their efforts and generosity. This is how we build community."

Oropeza described that the structure was built similarly to constructing a new home. The home was wood-stud framed and features full electrical wiring, kitchen cabinet type shelving, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, architectural roof shingles, high-end residential siding, insulation and drywall.

"Vallivue Youth Baseball is truly blessed and thankful for the new concession stand and equipment shed. With all these donations, we can move forward and continue running this league and make it even better," said Homer Ortiz, President of Vallivue Youth Baseball. "It's nice to see the community come together for a good cause, helping out the youth."

Community member and Treasurer of Vallivue Youth baseball, Mariah Miller also added, "The new stand is beautiful and brings a new excitement to the league. We have been blessed and I am grateful that I get to experience it all."

New Beginning Homes builds first-class, quality homes in Nampa, Boise and Caldwell. The company prides itself on its structural precision and keen attention to detail and high-end materials but at an accessible price point. It is known for elegant designs and excellent customer service and is the best home builder in Idaho's Treasure Valley.

