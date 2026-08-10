New Beltone Illuminate Hearing Aids Automatically Adapt to Noise, Helping People Hear More Clearly in Everyday Life

Premium hearing aids' technological advancement prioritizes what users want to hear – clearly in

noisy situations

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- . Following conversations in noisy restaurants, family gatherings, and other busy environments can be one of the biggest challenges for people with hearing loss. To help people hear conversations more clearly, Beltone, a global leader in hearing technology, announced Beltone Illuminate™, a new family of premium hearing aids designed to deliver the world's best hearing in noise. 1-4

Beltone Illuminate™ combines the world's most accurate environmental sound classifier5 with advanced 4-microphone beamforming directionality and Deep Neural Network (DNN) AI noise reduction. Working together, these technologies automatically adapt to changing listening environments to help reduce distracting background noise and make conversations easier to follow. Backed by research from world-renowned institutions6 and real-world user experiences, the technology is designed to help people hear more clearly and engage more confidently in everyday conversations.

*New True Directionality for effortless hearing in noisy situations

Hearing that feels more natural helps people focus on the conversations and sounds they want to hear, whether they're in a quiet room or a more challenging listening environment. Beltone Illuminate delivers this through True Directionality, an innovative approach to sound processing that works with the brain to provide exceptional accuracy and clarity. Featuring the world's smallest rechargeable Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) AI hearing aid7 and powered by a new DNN AI platform, Beltone Illuminate brings together a powerful trio of technologies working as one.

"People encounter extremely different listening environments throughout their day," said David Molella, President of Beltone Hearing. "Whether it's a busy restaurant, a work meeting, or time spent with family and friends, people want to hear and participate without thinking about their hearing technology. Our newest innovation offers a solution that adapts automatically, helping people stay connected, hear with confidence, and enjoy a more natural listening experience wherever life takes them."

People can enjoy clearer, more comfortable listening with less effort because AcoustIQ™ automatically recognizes changing listening environments and provides the right level of support exactly when it's needed. At the heart of True Directionality, it's the intelligent brain behind the solution, built on our Organic Hearing philosophy and powered by AI. With 91% precision8, it delivers the most accurate real-time sound sensing and feature engagement, making it 88% more accurate than the closest premium solution5. By analyzing the environment in real time, AcoustIQ automatically engages industry-leading directionality, powerful background noise reduction, and optimized gain settings to deliver maximum listening benefit and comfort, even in challenging listening environments. Additionally, patients don't have to choose between better hearing in noise and dependable all-day performance because Beltone Illuminate automatically activates DNN denoising without sacrificing battery life.

The Beltone Illuminate product line will be available in the US on August 20. It will be available in rechargeable microRIE (Receiver-in-Ear), RIE (Receiver-in-Ear) styles with ZincAir 312 and 13 batteries, non-wireless CIC (Completely-in-Canal), wireless ITC (In-the-Canal), and rechargeable ITC (In-the-Canal) and ITE (In-the-Ear) custom-made styles.

To explore the Beltone Illuminate family of premium hearing aids, visit www.beltone.com.

© 2026 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek and USA TODAY as one of America's best hearing retailers and named as one of Forbes best employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 85 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, its local offices offer personalized service, and its hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of its patients through innovative hearing technologies and its "Independent Together" promise to its network. Visit Beltone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About GN

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

References

Schumacher & Groth (2025) Cui & Groth (2024) Quilter (2021) GN Proprietary data on file Groth & Cui (2026) Validated by: Hörzentrum Oldenburg GN Proprietary data on file (2026) Groth and Cui (2024)

Notes

* True Directionality is available at Tech Level 17 for the Beltone Illuminate microRIE style

SOURCE Beltone