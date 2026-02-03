Beltone Announces Expansion of Beltone Commence™ Hearing Aid Family with Innovative Custom Styles for Exceptional Clarity and Effortless Connectivity

With Beltone Commence, users can hear more clearly in challenging listening situations, such as at busy restaurants, and join conversations with confidence. These devices feature innovative technology that adapts to the user's environment while providing greater speech understanding in noise. This ensures users can effortlessly host family gatherings, revisit favorite hobbies, and enjoy lively nights out without worrying about their hearing.

The latest Beltone Commence styles include new custom Completely-in-Canal (CIC) and In-the-Canal (ITC) designs, a popular choice among hearing aid users. The new CIC style provides a sleek and comfortable hearing experience with a barely-there, custom design of Beltone's smallest hearing aid making it look as if the user isn't wearing anything at all. The ITC hearing aid style provides seamless wireless connectivity with Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio and is the first essential wireless ITC to feature Auracast™ broadcast audio. These features allow users to stream music, movies, calls, and more while offering the next generation of assistive listening technology to help users stay connected to news and entertainment wherever they are.

Comparison of Beltone CIC and ITC Hearing Aids

Completely-in-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids: Beltone's CIC hearing aids are ultra-discreet and custom-molded to fit entirely within the ear canal. This design enhances aesthetic appeal while minimizing wind noise interference, providing a seamless auditory experience. Ideal for mild-to-severe hearing loss, these devices deliver clear and comfortable sound in a compact form for immersive listening.





"Our goal is to help more individuals experience the transformative impact of hearing technology in daily life. By introducing the new Beltone Commence custom styles, we're expanding our essential range to address diverse personal needs and preferences. Combined with our award-winning services, these innovations make high-quality technology more accessible, enabling users to hear better and stay more connected." – David Molella, President of Beltone North America

Beltone Commence hearing aids' small design provides all-day comfort, along with a weatherproof and sweatproof coating, making them suitable for use in any conditions, rain or shine. They also come in a diverse array of colors and designs, offering choices to suit everyone's preferences. Additionally, Beltone Commence is available in previously released Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) and miniRIE styles.

The new Beltone Commence Completely-in-Canal and In-the-Canal styles will be available at Beltone locations nationwide starting February 19. For more information, please visit Beltone.com.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek & USA TODAY as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for 85 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service, and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

