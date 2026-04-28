Beltone Marks Better Hearing Month with Hearing Aid Giveaway and Free Screenings Nationwide

Leading hearing care provider is giving away 31 hearing aids in 31 days this May, in addition to offering free hearing screenings at approximately 1,200 local clinics

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Better Hearing Month this May, leading hearing care provider Beltone has launched a nationwide initiative to give away 31 hearing aids in 31 days, helping people take a critical step toward better hearing and improved quality of life.

The campaign comes at a time when hearing loss remains one of the most common yet under-addressed health issues in the United States. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), millions of Americans experience measurable hearing loss, often beginning as early as their mid-30s. By ages 40 to 59, roughly one in five adults is affected.

Despite its prevalence, hearing loss often goes untreated for years.

"Too many people delay addressing their hearing health, often without realizing the broader impact it can have on their overall well-being," said Beltone North America President David Molella. "This campaign is about removing barriers, starting conversations and helping people take that first step toward better hearing."

As part of the initiative, individuals nationwide are invited to nominate themselves or someone they care about to receive a free set of Beltone hearing aids. To qualify, nominees must complete a complimentary hearing screening at a participating Beltone location and demonstrate a minimum hearing loss of 25 decibels.

In addition to the giveaway, Beltone is offering free hearing screenings throughout May at all of its 1,200 clinics nationwide to encourage early detection and proactive care.

Untreated hearing loss has been linked to a range of health and lifestyle challenges, including increased risk of social isolation, depression and cognitive decline. Yet stigma and outdated perceptions continue to prevent many from seeking help.

"Nearly 60% of people with hearing loss report feeling embarrassed," Molella added. "Much of that comes from how people still picture hearing aids. The reality is very different today. Devices are small, comfortable and powered by advanced technology that adapts in real time to help people hear clearly in a wide range of environments."

Nominations for the 31 Hearing Aids in 31 Days giveaway are open through May 31, 2026. Individuals can visit the Better Hearing Month online nomination form to learn more.

For additional information about hearing loss, services and hearing aids, visit Beltone.com.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek & USA TODAY as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for 85 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service, and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beltone