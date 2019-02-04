New Bentley Graduates Report Successful Outcomes: 99 Percent are Employed or in Graduate School

Bentley's 99 percent placement rate far exceeds the national average of 81.2 percent, as reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers . Bentley's job placement statistics are compiled through a survey of graduates and research by the university's Career Services staff. The responses represent 94 percent of Class of 2018 graduates, which is a higher and more accurate rate than many universities compile about their students' post-graduation careers.

"We consistently hear from employers that Bentley graduates have the leadership, teamwork and hands-on learning experiences required to be successful in today's evolving economy and job market," says Executive Director of Career Services Janet Ehl.

Members of Bentley's Class of 2018 were hired by top companies and organizations. In addition to all of the major global accounting firms, Bentley graduates were hired by Amazon, Bloomberg, Epsilon, The Walt Disney Company, Liberty Mutual, Wayfair, Wellington Management Company, Boston Children's Hospital, Bose Corporation, Rapid7, Anheuser-Busch, Guggenheim Partners, MullenLowe, Travelers and Synchrony Financial.

Other data about Bentley's Class of 2018 graduates include:

371 different employers hired Bentley graduates in 2018

28 percent said they obtained jobs as a result of networking efforts

62 percent of students said they obtained a job through Bentley's Career Services Department, which hosts companies on-campus to recruit Bentley students, sponsors career fairs, facilitates faculty and staff referrals that lead to jobs, and help students secure internships that lead to full-time positions

Bentley students begin career management first year with a Career Development Seminar where they start to identify their personal strengths and talents and find out how those can impact career decisions. They also create the career tools they will need including a resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile and elevator pitch. The seminar is optional but 99 percent of first year students enroll. Bentley also offers career development seminars designed for sophomores and juniors.

This approach has led to consistently high placement rates - for the last 10 years, 97 to 99 percent of Bentley graduates have been employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation.

About Bentley University

Bentley University is one of the nation's leading business schools, dedicated to preparing a new kind of business leader with the technical skills, global perspective and ethical standards required to make a difference in an ever-changing world. Bentley's diverse arts and sciences program combined with an advanced business curriculum prepares graduates to make an impact in their chosen fields. The university enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students. For more information, visit www.bentley.edu.

SOURCE Bentley University

Related Links

www.bentley.edu

