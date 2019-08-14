WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is proud to announce their new Berry Punch Collagen Peptides Powder as their latest naturally delicious superfood. Infused with superfruits, this high protein super food powder turns the health benefits of collagen into a tasty, fruity drink.

New Berry Punch Collagen Peptides by Z Natural Foods New Berry Punch Collagen Peptides by Z Natural Foods

Berry Punch Collagen Peptides contain phytochemical-dense superfruits and berries combined with high protein collagen peptides. This healthy one-two punch also includes America's two favorite fruits: Organic Banana and Pineapple, delivering vitamins, minerals, potassium and bromelain for added healing power.

"Berry Punch Collagen Peptides give you a nourishing blend of high-protein collagen and a variety of colorful polyphenol-rich fruits. High in vitamins and minerals, this drink is virtually guaranteed to make you feel younger and healthier," reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods.

Z Natural Foods' grass-fed hydrolyzed collagen peptides is tested at 90% protein and provide both type I and type III collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body and the major component of skin, hair, nails, muscle, tendons, joints, gums, teeth, eyes and blood vessels.

"Because this fruity collagen drink provides so much nutrition, we believe it's the best energy, work-out, and anti-aging supplement there is, says Hirschberg. And customers tell us the berry punch flavor makes them feel like a kid again."

Berry Punch Collagen Peptides is $19.99 a pound and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Berry Punch Collagen Peptides, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

219917@email4pr.com

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

Related Links

https://www.znaturalfoods.com

