New Bestseller "ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula" Hits #1 in Amazon: 9 Steps to "prompt, write, publish" Your Nonfiction Book

A new book, "ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula," shows nonfiction authors how to leverage AI technology to make book writing faster and easier. Launched this week on Amazon, it quickly reached #1 status in two categories. Author Caryl Westmore distills the writing and self-publishing process into a 9-step formula, assisted by ChatGPT AI, paying special attention to prompt engineering as the key to success.

NEWPORT, Isle of Wight, Engaland, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author and book coach Caryl Westmore has launched a groundbreaking new book, "ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula," which has already achieved #1 status in two Amazon categories. The book shows authors how to streamline the writing process with AI technology while preserving their authentic voice.

“ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula” by Caryl Westmore

"ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula: 9 Steps for Coaches, Therapists, and Entrepreneurs to Write a Client-Attraction Book Faster and Easier with AI" teaches readers to "prompt, write, publish" a nonfiction book with AI tools like ChatGPT (and Claude) as coaches, collaborators, and brilliant assistants.

"I originally talked about 'dancing' with ChatGPT to overcome writer's block in my book "Bust Writer's Block Forever," says Westmore. "But this book takes AI collaboration to a whole new level."

"AI streamlines book writing," says Westmore. "Writers must, however, humanize 'AI-speak' with personal anecdotes, case studies, and emotions."

Prompt Engineering (the art of interacting with ChatGPT AI) can be challenging at first. Westmore includes a free bonus PDF, "Time-Saving Prompts for Authors," and plans a follow-up course, "Author Accelerator: Master AI-Powered Prompts for Writing, Editing, and Publishing Your Book in 21 days."

View Artificial Intelligence as either fearful or fascinating. This book reassures readers that it can be both fun and useful in assisting with the "hard-lifting" when it comes to self-publishing.

"ChatGPT AI Book Writing Formula" is currently available on Amazon at a special launch price of $0.99. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DL4L79PQ.

For More Information:

For more information or to schedule an interview about this press release, please get in touch with Caryl Westmore of Break Free Fast Publishing.

email: [email protected]

About the Author:

Caryl Westmore is a leading voice in blending book coaching with energy psychology and AI strategies. She is the bestselling author of over ten books and hosts the "Write the Book Inside You" podcast for nonfiction writers. A former journalist, she pivoted twenty years ago into promoting transformational authors and coaching clients to break free from the past to claim the dreams and life they love—including writing the book inside them.

www.carylwestmore.com

Caryl Westmore

CEO

Break Free Fast Publishing

+44 7500 273331

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Caryl Westmore