New Bestseller Takes A Deep Dive On Creating Space For Joy And Growth, Inspired by Forbes Article

News provided by

The Pitch Club

03 Oct, 2023, 11:15 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A May 2021 article from Forbes makes the argument that taking vacation time might save your life. The new Amazon Bestseller Creating Space, a collaborative book featuring entrepreneurs from all walks of life including executive recruiting, operations, midwifery, fitness, insurance, nutrition, and more takes a deeper look at the age-old question of "how much work is too much?"

Continue Reading
A May 2021 article from Forbes makes the argument that taking vacation time might save your life. The new Amazon Bestseller Creating Space, a collaborative book featuring entrepreneurs from all walks of life including executive recruiting, operations, midwifery, fitness, insurance, nutrition, and more takes a deeper look at the age-old question of “how much work is too much?”
A May 2021 article from Forbes makes the argument that taking vacation time might save your life. The new Amazon Bestseller Creating Space, a collaborative book featuring entrepreneurs from all walks of life including executive recruiting, operations, midwifery, fitness, insurance, nutrition, and more takes a deeper look at the age-old question of “how much work is too much?”

Instead of focusing on a work-hard, play-hard mentality of short vacations scattered throughout longer periods at the office, Creating Space asks a simpler, but more pressing question: "How can I create space where I am right now?" For joy, for creativity, for family, and for business.

The important questions and thought provoking stories in Creating Space have led the chart topping business book to reach bestseller in Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management, Business Systems & Planning, and Creativity. In celebration of hitting bestseller, Kindle copies are free on Amazon October 3rd and 4th.

"Life isn't a race to the finish line but a beautiful dance of moments," writes Rebecca Cafiero, TEDx speaker and founder of The Pitch Club, in the forward of the book.

From practical tools for breaking old habits and building new ones, to meditative reflections on the power of travel, intuition, and movement, Creating Space offers not just inspiration, but contemplative questions and tools for implementation.

"Creating Space is an incredibly insightful and thought-provoking collection of stories… offering a refreshing perspective on how to lead to a more balanced and fulfilling existence," Natasha, Amazon review.

In each purposeful, deeply personal chapter, 10 women entrepreneurs reflect on the tools, practices, and grit they have implemented in order to create space for not just growth, but transformative change in both business and life. Each distinct chapter explores how to integrate joy, movement, spirituality, style, and more, not as ways to fill a busy schedule, but to expand the horizons and create more space and fulfillment in all elements of life.

Amazon proceeds will be donated to Dress For Success, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial and economic independence.

Authors include: Rachel Woodward, Beth Schild, Alessandra Sollevare, Amy Bartko, Sam Tackeff, Abby Young, Megan Thompson, Melissa Dean, Brigitte Bartley Sawyer, Marisa Hohaia, and Rebecca Cafiero

SOURCE The Pitch Club

Also from this source

Almost Half of New Businesses in 2021 Were Female Founded, This New Amazon Bestseller Explores 'Owning it' as a Woman in Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.