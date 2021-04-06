New "Beyond Peat" Line of Environmentally Friendly Soil Mixes Launches at Walmart

The new line of Beyond Peat products include garden soil, potting mix and raised bed mix, all of which are 100% organic and all-natural. The Bio-Fiber Technology absorbs up to seven times its own weight in water and produces up to 25% more airspace than traditional peat moss, providing the room needed for stronger root development.

"Beyond Peat makes my garden positively peat-free," said Shawna Coronado, health and wellness blogger and author of The Wellness Garden. "I love the all-natural ingredients for a healthy growing medium. It's good for the environment and my elevated vegetable gardens, but even better for my family."

According to Beyond Peat, these products are also environmentally friendly in the way that they optimize land use, limit water consumption and maximize plant yield. They also deliver an effective alternative to traditional peat moss, using renewable resources to achieve quality, professional results.

Beyond Peat Professional Organic Soils is now rolling out to Walmart stores nationwide this spring, and will be available at more than 3,000 stores across the United States.

