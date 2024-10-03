NEW BIG LOTS 'FALL INTO SAVINGS' DEALS KICK OFF ON OCT. 3

All outdoor Halloween Decor will be 20% off Oct. 3-6 , in stores (with coupon) and online

'Black Friday Fridays' continue at Big Lots with 50% off all fall decorations only on Oct. 4

Fall savings continue with the 'Primetime Cyber Sale,' 20% off home categories Oct. 7-9

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIG), today unveiled new "fall Into Savings" deals including special savings on fall and outdoor Halloween decorations, home categories and more, beginning today, Oct. 3.

Fall savings begin with 20% off all outdoor Halloween decor, Oct. 3-6, in stores (get coupon here) and online. This week's "Black Friday Fridays" special offer is 50% off all fall and harvest decorations for one-day only on Friday, Oct. 4 in stores and online. Next week, the "Primetime Cyber Sale" will offer 20% off home categories, Oct. 7-9, online only at biglots.com. Customers can shop these deals and more and find each promotion's terms and conditions online at biglots.com.

"It's October and beginning to feel like fall in many of our communities, now is the perfect time to upgrade your seasonal home décor and more and make your home spaces reflect the changing season," said Shelly Trosclair, Co-Head Merchant, at Big Lots. "Whether your aim is to create the spookiest Halloween display on the street or prepare your home for hosting family and friends this fall, we've got you covered with extreme bargains across categories. Visit us online at biglots.com and create your shopping list today."

Black Friday is every Friday at Big Lots throughout the holiday season, with every Friday being a Black Friday-level sales event, including special one-day deals up to 50% off, now through Dec. 6. Each week's deal will be available in stores during Friday store hours.

Each week's Black Friday Fridays deal will be revealed on Thursday mornings, and will include offers across product categories, including great holiday gift options, seasonal décor and more. Bargain shoppers who would like to be among the first to know about each week's Friday deal can sign up to be a BIG Rewards member for free and receive the latest bargains news in their email inboxes or by text at biglots.com/rewards.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

