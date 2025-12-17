New billboards slam North Carolina's 'roadblocks' for nurses

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a series of new billboard messages along I-77 outside Statesville, Pacific Legal Foundation is calling attention to rural America's need for nurses, "not government roadblocks." North Carolina has one of the worst nursing shortages in the country. 

Photos taken December 15 of the four billboards on I-77.
"North Carolinians living in rural counties shouldn't have to drive hours to get basic care — or go without care altogether — because of laws that impose unnecessary burdens that impede patient access," said Donna Matias, PLF attorney. "These billboards make it clear: Government roadblocks are preventing qualified healthcare professionals from treating patients in North Carolina." 

North Carolina's regulatory regime places heavy burdens on nurses, particularly advanced–practice registered nurses (APRNs). The state is one of only 13 that still requires APRNs to maintain a costly, physician–supervised "collaborative practice agreement" before they can independently practice. North Carolina also requires providers to obtain a "certificate of need" before opening a new hospital, nursing home, or dialysis center, expanding bed capacity, or even purchasing certain medical equipment — which further impacts nurses. 

Meanwhile, North Carolina has the eighth worst nursing shortage in the country. Nearly 70 of North Carolina's 80 rural counties are considered medical deserts. Historically, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives have filled gaps left by physicians in rural America; now, because of North Carolina's ill-conceived healthcare regulations, nurses are struggling to provide much-needed care. 

PLF — a national public interest law firm that represents all clients free of charge — is looking for nurses in North Carolina who want to challenge the state's laws in court. Learn more and submit a case at https://pacificlegal.org/north-carolina-needs-nurses/. 

Pacific Legal Foundation is a national nonprofit law firm that defends Americans threatened by government overreach and abuse. Since our founding in 1973, we challenge the government when it violates individual liberty and constitutional rights. With active cases in 34 states plus Washington, D.C., PLF represents clients in state and federal courts, with 18 wins of 20 cases litigated at the U.S. Supreme Court.

