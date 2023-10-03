New biobanking partnership safeguards the genetic diversity of America's endangered species

Revive & Restore

03 Oct, 2023, 08:09 ET

Program offers the first systematic biobanking pipeline for U.S. endangered species

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Revive & Restore announces a groundbreaking new initiative to biobank U.S. endangered species, in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, ViaGen Pets & Equine, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. This multi-institution collaboration is the first systematic biobanking pipeline for U.S. threatened and endangered species. The initiative will protect genetic diversity for current and future recovery efforts.

An endangered Preble’s meadow jumping mouse (Zapus hudsonius preblei) captured during a population survey. Before the mouse was released, a small skin sample was collected for genome sequencing and biobanking as part of a new initiative to protect U.S. endangered species | Kika Tuff, Revive & Restore
"This is about creating a legacy of America's natural history before it is lost and provides an important resource to enhance species recovery efforts now and in the future," said Ryan Phelan, Executive Director of Revive & Restore.

In light of the biodiversity crisis and escalating extinction risks, new solutions are urgently needed to preserve genetic diversity for America's endangered species. Biobanking describes the intentional and indefinite preservation of living cells, tissues, and gametes. Biobanking both protects unrecoverable genetic diversity in wildlife species and expands capacity for genetic rescue strategies. Currently, only 14% of the 1,700+ U.S. species listed as threatened or endangered have living tissue cryopreserved.

"Biobanking gives us the chance to save irreplaceable genetic diversity," explains Seth Willey, Deputy Assistant Regional Director at the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Southwest Region. "If done right, it creates a marker-in-time and gives future recovery biologists options, like genetic rescue, that are only possible if we act now."

This new biobanking pipeline includes tissue collection, the creation of living cell lines, and a national repository for cryopreservation. As part of the initiative, Revive & Restore also developed resources for field biologists looking to biobank the species they work with, including peer-reviewed sample collection protocols, visual aids, and a collection of published resources on biobanking and cryopreservation. These resources can be found at the dedicated project webpage (https://reviverestore.org/projects/biobanking).

"We want to provide the greatest possible set of options for ensuring the continued survival of the native wildlife of the United States," says Oliver Ryder, Ph.D., Kleberg Endowed Director of Conservation Genetics at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "This creates a mandate for expanded efforts in biobanking living cells."

For more information, see https://reviverestore.org/new-biobanking-partnership-safeguards-genetic-diversity/

