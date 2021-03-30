New Biometric Study Proves Scientifically Designed Music by Pet Acoustics Calms Cats

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are over 95 million cats living in households in the United States. Feline behavioral stress is triggered by their acute sensitivity to sounds in the environment. Cats can hear from 40Hz to 85,000 Hz which is more than three times higher than human hearing. To modify behavioral stress in cats, Janet Marlow , Sound Behaviorist and Founder of Pet Acoustics, innovated science-based music designed for feline acute hearing. The benefits of this calming music have been repeatable and observable since it's use for cats beginning in 1997.

Pet Acoustics Biometric Study Pet Acoustics Biometric Study Chart

Pet Acoustics Inc., award-winning leader in the field of species-specific music initiated a new clinical study to show how their designed music induces a physiological and behavioral calmer state in cats through the analysis of their biometric data. The three-month study tested each cat's vital signs and behavioral patterns such as pulse rate, activity levels and HRV, Heart Rate Variability. The Pet Acoustics feline calming music was played in a controlled study with no music playing for 24 hours and then with the music playing for 24 hours. The study data was collected by the Petpace smart collar with an array of sensors, monitoring vital signs and other physiological data in real time.

The feline music was broadcast from a portable Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes speaker. The data was collected on a cloud-based analysis engine program provided by the Petpace company.

After three months the results showed that Pet Acoustics feline calming music significantly modified the physiological and behavioral state of each cat. The pulse and activity levels of all the cats tested was lower and the HRV was higher with the music. All these findings supported the hypothesis of a calming effect as a result of the cats listening to the music. The most significant finding was the HRV, which showed a considerable elevation from the baseline, even more than what we saw with the pulse. HRV was lower when the sympathetic tone (fight or flight mode) was higher, and vice versa. Therefore, a calm animal should have a higher HRV.

The stress scores were significantly lower in cats listening to the music as compared with no music. There were no significant differences when comparing the sex, age or breed of the cats, whether they were neutered or not and whether they were outdoor or indoor cats. All the cats responded positively to the music.

The exciting news of the Pet Acoustics study gives pet parents a comfort to know that Pet Tunes Feline music proves to benefit their cats in reducing stress, helpful when introducing a newly adopted cat, calms behaviors during vet visits, lessens flight behavior during thunderstorms and firework events, aids stress management for post-surgery healing, and diminishes crate travel anxiety.

