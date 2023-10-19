New Bird Electric Bike Models Announced for 2024 Consumer Availability

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeHubb , a leading supplier of electric bikes, and Spring , a strategic retail growth company, announce that they are launching new electric bike models under the Bird Brand, available for purchase beginning in early 2024. The new bikes will feature improvements over the brand's previous models, including a new lightweight frame, a 7-speed Shimano transmission, and a more powerful, longer-lasting battery. Multiple new models will be available, suiting the needs of different riders, with pricing starting at $1299. In compliance with the gold-standard of safety regulations, Bird e-bikes are UL 2859 and UL 2271 certified.

Bird Bike V-Frame 2024 Bird Bike V-Frame 2024

"Bird's newest e-bike models will appeal to a range of riders looking for a fun, safe, and powerful ride, with the reliability of one of the leading micromobility brands in the world," said Greg Appelhof, CEO of TradeHubb. "The Micromobility America conference is the perfect opportunity to announce what Bird has coming for the new year, and the new models are designed to provide riders with the best possible experience."

New features and improvements of the 2024 Bird Bike models include:

New lightweight frame: The new Bird Bike frames are made from a lightweight and durable aluminum alloy. This makes the bikes easier to handle and transport, and it also improves their overall performance.

The new Bird Bike frames are made from a lightweight and durable aluminum alloy. This makes the bikes easier to handle and transport, and it also improves their overall performance. Powerful Shimano 7-speed transmission: The new Bird Bike motors are now equipped with a new Shimano 7-speed transmission. This means that riders can travel further and faster on a single charge and can also more easily tackle hills and other challenging terrain.

The new Bird Bike motors are now equipped with a new Shimano 7-speed transmission. This means that riders can travel further and faster on a single charge and can also more easily tackle hills and other challenging terrain. Longer-lasting battery: The new Bird Bike battery is a 48V / 10.5ah for longer range and more power than previous models. This means that riders can spend more time riding and less time charging their bikes.

In addition to these new features, the 2024 Bird Bike models also come with a number of other updates, including:

Superior stopping power: Hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels provide excellent stopping power, even in wet or muddy conditions.

Hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels provide excellent stopping power, even in wet or muddy conditions. Connected security: A new integrated IoT and Bluetooth display with bike alarm system allows riders to track their bike's location, receive alerts if their bike is tampered with, and remotely lock and unlock their bike. The system also provides riders with essential information such as speed, distance, and battery life.

The new Bird e-bikes will be available for purchase beginning Spring 2024 at Bird Bike dealers nationwide, as well as mass market Big Box retailers to be announced soon.

For more information, visit Tradehubb's website at www.tradehubb.co . A new Bird Bike consumer website with more purchase details is coming soon.

ABOUT TRADEHUB

Tradehubb.co is a micromobility-focused trade platform that connects retailers and suppliers from around the world. We offer a wide range of services, including market research, buyer/supplier matchmaking, and trade logistics. Our goal is to help our retail partners to grow their micromobility category business.

MEDIA CONTACT

Greg Appelhof

612-751-0907

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeHubb