New Bitcoin Exchange Launches With Lightning Support

TALLINN, Estonia, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin soared to new heights in April, reaching $63,000. The cryptocurrency has more than doubled since the start of 2021. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Bitcoin space attracts its fair share of new startups. The latest addition is Frontnode.com (www.frontnode.com), an innovative new European-based Bitcoin Lightning exchange.

Frontnode promises lightning fast Bitcoin transactions. As a fully European licensed cryptocurrency exchange, it is pioneering a new security focused exchange system. New users can easily sign up using a myriad of international online identity and KYC solutions. This enables near immediate user registration and approval, allowing for Bitcoin purchases in under five minutes. Audited and verified users are able to withdraw funds at the end of their purchase flow, significantly reducing the possibility of hacking.

Frontnode also offers native Bitcoin Lightning support, which has numerous advantages. As Lightning transactions do not result in an on-chain transaction, there is no blockchain fee to pay. In addition, transactions are typically much faster - to the point where they are near instantaneous.

Jason Alexander, Frontnode's CMO, is clearly happy with the launch of the new exchange:

"The launch of Frontnode marks an important milestone for our team. With Frontnode, we want to change the way people purchase and use Bitcoin. With our innovative adoption of Lightning, we hope to take Bitcoin one step closer to being fully transactional. Bitcoin is an excellent store of value, but its potential really lies in it becoming the preferred payment method for consumers everywhere. The cryptocurrency onboarding ramp Frontnode seeks to aid Bitcoin on this journey."

Established in 2021, Frontnode operates from Tallinn, Estonia, but caters to customers from all over the world, including Europe and Asia.

