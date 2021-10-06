New Bite Block Aims to Improve Oxygenation During GI Procedures

The Breathe-EZ Bite Block was designed with a softer bite plate that helps keep the lower jaw forward and airway open.

"Physicians rely heavily on the clinical staff to maintain an open airway through a head tilt and manual jaw thrust maneuver when respiratory complications arise during endoscopic procedures," explained Micro-Tech USA Executive Global R&D Director Scott Haack. "Breathe-EZ inherently opens a patients airway by keeping the lower jaw in a fixed forward position without constant hands-on care by the staff."

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, we are committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. We do not compromise on quality and do not believe our customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products we provide to our partners. Our team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, we dedicate ourselves to set the pace as a disruptor. At Micro-Tech, we are more than a medical technology company – we are building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

