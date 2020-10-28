New Black Comedy 'bLERDS' to Premiere on Tubi

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG Motion Pictures and Buffalo 8 Productions announced today that the premiere episode of the new Black Comedy "bLERDS" will become available exclusively on the Tubi streaming platform on Nov. 9. Written and directed by the up-and-coming filmmaker Hank Byrd, "bLERDS" follows the story of newly jobless friends, Charlie, Tye, and Warren, as they attempt to resurrect an old comic book idea from their high school years. The series is produced by Courtney LeMarco and Erik Bernard of TLG Motion Pictures. Buffalo 8 Productions handled post-production and distribution services.

"We are excited to work with Hank Byrd, who has spent the last 13 years working as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director," says LeMarco, founder of TLG Motion Pictures. "In each incarnation, his mission has been to create and share deeply personal and entertaining stories. His background as a producer, director, and writer gives him a unique understanding of how one's story, and the performance of it, are a marriage of talents and collaboration."

From high school dropout to running a multi-million revenue-generating production company, Courtney LeMarco is the self-made American film and television producer credited with rescuing one of America's most popular reality television shows from a company going out of business. He is the Executive Producer of the Emmy-Nominated A&E series "Hoarders" and the founder of TLG Motion Pictures, which has recently expanded its focus from unscripted reality to include feature films and scripted short-form content, such as "bLERDS."

Erik Bernard is a U.S. Army veteran and pilot that has turned his focus on writing and producing, finding great success with both. His screenplays have garnered awards and attention from international festivals and competitions. He produced the feature film "Artik" and executive produced the film "The Village in the Woods," which were both released in 2019. Most recently, he directed and produced the feature film "The Place We Hide," set to release December 2020.

Each year, TLG Motion Pictures hosts The Big Pitch, an initiative that seeks to find and produce content created by aspiring BIPOC filmmakers. Byrd is the first filmmaker to make it to delivery as part of The Big Pitch initiative.

The "bLERDS" trailer can be found here. Stream the first episode of "bLERDS" on Nov. 9 at tubitv.com.

About TLG Motion Pictures

The official production company of the Emmy-nominated reality series "Hoarders" on A&E Networks, TLG Motion Pictures provides financing, development and production services for original television, film and digital content and works with production companies, agencies, studios, private equity lenders and financial institutions to package quality projects for domestic, international and OTT distribution. Our partners include many of the biggest names in film, cable and television.

For more information, please visit https://www.tlgmotionpictures.com/.

About Buffalo 8 Productions

Founded in 2010 by partners Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, design, and finance based in Santa Monica, California. Buffalo 8 projects have been premiered and been awarded at Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, and SXSW. At Buffalo 8, we are the fusion of an entrepreneurial culture fused with a love of storytelling and the creative arts and a passion for delivering original stories. Buffalo 8 is partnered with industry-leading BondIt Media Capital, enabling streamlined packaging, production, financing, and sales opportunities.

