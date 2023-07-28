New Black Friday Savings at the Final Days of Christmas Tree Shops GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE!

28 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Out of Business savings just got bigger at Christmas Tree Shops
Black Friday Savings are now happening at Christmas Tree Shops!
Customers can now save at least 30% off storewide on Kitchen and Bath items, Wedding merchandise, Storage & Organization and more! Outdoor furniture, garden and entertaining are also at least 30% off!
Christmas and Americana décor is at least 60% off, and all other holiday décor is at least 70% off.
Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment are also for sale at reduced prices.
All sales are final during this store closing event.
Shoppers should hurry in for the Black Friday Savings and for a last chance to shop this iconic brand before they close forever!
These select Store will have their last day of sales on July 30, 2023
All other stores will close shortly thereafter, check local store for closing date
05495
Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com
Due to an inadvertent error in ticketing merchandise for prior sales, there may be multiple stickers on certain products. Consistent with applicable regulations, all store associates have been instructed to honor the lowest ticketed price.
About Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.
About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.
