New Black Friday Savings at the Final Days of Christmas Tree Shops GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE!

28 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Out of Business savings just got bigger at Christmas Tree Shops

Black Friday Savings are now happening at Christmas Tree Shops!  
Customers can now save at least 30% off storewide on Kitchen and Bath items, Wedding merchandise, Storage & Organization and more! Outdoor furniture, garden and entertaining are also at least 30% off!
Christmas and Americana décor is at least 60% off, and all other holiday décor is at least 70% off.

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment are also for sale at reduced prices.
All sales are final during this store closing event.

Shoppers should hurry in for the Black Friday Savings and for a last chance to shop this iconic brand before they close forever!

These select Store will have their last day of sales on July 30, 2023

Address

 City

State

Zip

 130 East Altamonte Drive

 Altamonte Springs

 FL

32701

 8020 Mediterranean Drive

 Estero

 FL

33928

 8801-7 Southside Blvd. 

 Jacksonville

 FL

32256

 147 N Cattleman Road

 Sarasota

 FL

34243

 239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy

 Augusta

 GA

30909

 1230 N US Hwy 31 

 Greenwood

 IN

46142

 1336 Hansel Ave 

 Florence

 KY

41042

 1298 Worcester Street

 Natick

 MA

01760

 65 Faunce Corner Road

 North Dartmouth

 MA

02747

10 S Orleans Rd

 Orleans

 MA

02653

 296 Old Oak Street

 Pembroke

 MA

02359

 425 Main Street

 West Dennis

 MA

02670

 17151 Cole Road

 Hagerstown

 MD

21740

 42 Whitten Road

 Augusta

 ME

04330

 23869 Eureka Road

 Taylor

 MI

48180

 2053 Skibo Road

 Fayetteville

 NC

28314

 41 Gusabel Ave.

 Nashua

 NH

03063

 100 Durgin Lane

 Portsmouth

 NH

03801

 365 Route 202/206

 Bridgewater

 NJ

08807

 916 Airport Center Drive

 Allentown

 PA

18109

 2088 Interchange Road

 Erie

 PA

16565

 Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane

 Warwick

 RI

02886

 1117 Woodruff Road

 Greenville

 SC

29607

All other stores will close shortly thereafter, check local store for closing date

Address

 City

State

Zip

 15 Backus Ave.

 Danbury

 CT

06810

 120 Hale Road

 Manchester

 CT

06040

 220 Indian River Road

 Orange

 CT

06477

 824 Hartford Turnpike

 Waterford

 CT

06385

 5450 Brandywine Parkway

 Brandywine

 DE

19803

 19563 Coastal Hwy 

 Rehoboth Beach

 DE

19971

 5851 North Grape Road

 Mishawaka

 IN

46545

 15 Stockwell Drive

 Avon

 MA

02322

 340 Patriots Place

 Foxboro

 MA

02035

39 Holyoke Street

 Holyoke

 MA

01040

 655 Route 132

 Hyannis

 MA

02601

 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South

 Lynnfield

 MA

01940

 1505 South Washington Street

 North Attleboro

 MA

02760

 1000 Boston Turnpike

 Shrewsbury

 MA

01545

 177 Middlesex Ave.

 Somerville

 MA

02145

 2925 Festival Way

 Waldorf

 MD

20601

 46 Springer Drive

 Bangor

 ME

04401

 490 Payne Road

 Scarborough

 ME

04074

 13361 Hall Road

 Utica

 MI

48315

 1210 Bridford Pkwy East

 Greensboro

 NC

27407

 1584 White Mt. Highway 

 North Conway

 NH

03860

 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

 Salem

 NH

03079

 479 Rt. 70 East

 Brick

 NJ

08723

 2130 Route 70 West

 Cherry Hill

 NJ

08002

 1775 Deptford Center Road

 Deptford

 NJ

08096

 100 Trotters Way

 Freehold

 NJ

07728

 230 Consumers Square

 Mays Landing

 NJ

08330

 300 Ikea Drive

 Paramus

 NJ

07652

 327 Mount Hope Avenue 

 Rockaway

 NJ

07866

 350 Route 22 West

 Springfield

 NJ

07081

 1728 US Route 46

 Woodland Park

 NJ

07424

 1425 Central Avenue 

 Albany

 NY

12205

 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500

 Amherst

 NY

14228

 1150 The Arches Circle

 Deer Park

 NY

11729

 393 North Central Ave.

 Hartsdale

 NY

10530

 420 Harry L Drive

 Johnson City

 NY

13790

 1100 North Galleria Drive

 Middletown

 NY

10941

 132 Northern Lights Plaza

 North Syracuse

 NY

13212

1895 South Rd

 Poughkeepsie

 NY

12601

 1791 Old Country Rd CR58

 Riverhead

 NY

11901

 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252

 Rochester

 NY

14623

 85 Bricktown Way

 Staten Island

 NY

10309

 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

 Dayton

 OH

45459

 4001 Shoppes Blvd.

 Moosic

 PA

18507

 4690 High Pointe Blvd.

 Swatara

 PA

17111

 2935 Concord Road

 York

 PA

17402

 99 East Main Road

 Middletown

 RI

02842

 9819 West Broad Street

 Glen Allen

 VA

23228

 100 Cypress Street

 Williston

 VT

05495

Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com

Due to an inadvertent error in ticketing merchandise for prior sales, there may be multiple stickers on certain products. Consistent with applicable regulations, all store associates have been instructed to honor the lowest ticketed price.

About Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less. 

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC

