New Blended Format for Executive MBA Frees Up More Fridays and Weekends for Students

TEMPE, Ariz., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has made education accessible, flexible, and inclusive for two decades as a leader in online learning. To accommodate working professionals, W. P. Carey is launching a new blended format for its highly ranked Executive MBA through enhanced learning technology.

In August, EMBA students will get the same comprehensive business curriculum taught by W. P. Carey faculty with less time away from home and work. Travel to campus will go from 37 to 20 weekends for the 21-month program, adding 17 more Fridays in the office and 17 fewer weekends away from home for working professionals. Live sessions are held an additional Saturday each month — virtually or on campus — allowing students greater flexibility to meet course commitments while still balancing work and life.

"The needs and expectations of executive MBA students are changing. We've seen a growing interest nationally and internationally in the convenience and flexibility of online programs," said Kim Steinmetz, associate dean of graduate programs and external relations. "We're listening to the students in terms of what they need to keep them ahead and the faculty as it relates to what they're researching."

The STEM-designated EMBA also offers an optional concentration in the business of health care that prepares senior leaders in the medical industry to improve the quality of care at a lower cost. Offered by the top-ranked business school in Arizona, the W. P. Carey Executive MBA is internationally regarded for its quality, ranking No. 18 among all Executive MBA programs in the country in U.S. News & World Report, and No. 23 in the world, according to The Economist.

