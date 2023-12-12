New Blis' research shows that over half of US marketers still haven't tested Chrome Privacy Sandbox

The company plans to release a full guide to help the industry understand how to overcome the challenges based on what consumers value and expect out of their advertising experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the integrated ad planning, buying and measurement platform, today announced the initial results of their commissioned research that reveals marketers' and media agencies' plans for next year, as well as what consumers expect and desire out of their advertising experiences in 2024.

Even though marketers are running out of time to find solutions to replace third-party cookies, the research reveals that while nearly every single marketer in the country (98%) is concerned about the disappearance of third-party cookies, just half (51%) have a plan in place to substitute them. A third (36%) of marketers aim to implement a solution in the next six months.

While Google will begin phasing out support for third-party cookies in Chrome next January, over half (61%) of marketers and media planners haven't yet tested the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. Out of the 39% of respondents that have tested it, 56% work in media agencies, and 44% are brand marketers.

To help marketers and media planners in 2024, Blis is sharing these findings ahead of the new year so the industry can become more aware of the challenges ahead. Blis will also launch a guide to share more of the findings touching on burning industry issues, comparing what media planners and marketers think consumers want to what consumers truly value. Blis hopes the e-guide will help brands and agencies better understand how to embrace the privacy-first reality, align their strategies to consumers' expectations and tackle the challenges around omnichannel campaigns and measurement.

"All the past delays in phasing out third-party cookies created a false sense that advertisers still have time to figure it out," said Gil Larsen, Managing Director US at Blis. "But the current reality is much more troubling, as advertisers that still rely on IDs are already missing out on almost half of their audiences, and most of them still don't have a plan in place to substitute third-party cookies. Consumers are also much more aware of their privacy than the industry may think. I'm happy to share some of the initial results now and looking forward to sharing all the other findings of our research to continue helping our clients and the industry move forward next year."

Blis commissioned an independent study from Sapio Research among a representative group of 2000 consumers and 200 media agencies and brands across the US. The interviews were conducted in late October 2023.

