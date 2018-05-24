New Blockchain and AI-based Platform to Revolutionize Drug Discovery

With an expected launch date of June 30, 2018, the new iPlexus will revolutionize the sharing of research work in preclinical life science research and drug discovery by giving researchers a secure, blockchain-and-AI-based platform for publishing and extending license to use unpublished data from successful and failed experiments. IP will be secured on the blockchain with an immutable timestamp, and AI will analyze all uploaded data to determine its value for ongoing drug development research.

All unpublished data will be searchable alongside the published data available on the current iPlexus platform, which Innoplexus launched in 2016. iPlexus currently uses AI to normalize unstructured published data from over 27 million publications, 1 million dissertations, 375 thousand clinical trials, 127 thousand drug profiles, and more.

Co-founder and CEO of Innoplexus AG, Gunjan Bhardwaj, explained more about their vision for the new iPlexus, "Our mission at Innoplexus is to democratize the drug discovery process. We believe that cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain are the key to making this possible. After over 6 months of research, we believe that the new iPlexus is a major step forward for the preclinical trial industry and will solve many of the problems that are slowing the industry down. By overcoming these challenges, we will make drug discovery more efficient and bring down the consumer price of drugs."

As a recent study conducted by Haven Insights and sponsored by Innoplexus found, consumer perceptions of the pharma industry continue to be negative, with only 20% of consumers reporting a positive view of pharmaceutical companies. However, 64% said that their opinion of the industry would improve if drug prices were reduced. The new iPlexus is another step towards drug affordability and can help companies build trust and a better relationship with consumers.

About Innoplexus

Innoplexus AG offers Data-as-a-Service and Continuous Analytics-as-a-Service products and solutions that help organizations move towards continuous decision-making. By leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning technologies, Innoplexus helps organizations generate insights from structured and unstructured private and public data. Founded in 2011, INNOPLEXUS AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany with offices in Pune, India, and Hoboken, USA. Learn more at https://www.innoplexus.com.

