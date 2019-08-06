New Blood Tests Help Assess Asthma Risk and Decide Pet Selection

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC 2019 – New blood tests may help healthcare providers identify if patients are sensitized to up to 11 different molecular allergen component proteins found in dogs, cats, or horses. The assays analyze sensitivity to specific proteins found in the skin, fur and saliva of these animals.

ImmunoCAP Allergen Components test for Furry Animal have been cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for in vitro diagnostic use. The new tests assist healthcare providers by helping improve the diagnosis of pet allergies. The results can help reduce the need to rehome pets unnecessarily, inform pet selection, and help assess the risk of asthma development and severity.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, as many as 30 percent of people with allergies have allergic reactions to cats and dogs. Results from ImmunoCAP Allergen Component tests for Furry Animal allergens can help clinicians better guide treatment plans by determining the primary allergen most likely causing symptoms. Whole allergen testing, whether through blood or skin prick testing, cannot offer that level of molecular information.

"Pets are the third-leading cause of allergic asthma, and diagnosing animal allergies can be complicated given that more than 70 percent of pet-sensitized patients are sensitized to multiple species," said Dr. Lakiea Wright, MD MAT MPH, medical director of U.S. clinical affairs at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "These tests help identify proteins specific to cats, dogs, and horses so healthcare professionals can develop more personalized patient treatment plans with comprehensive information and better accuracy. From a pet ownership standpoint, this testing advancement can allow up to 30 percent of dog-allergic patients, sensitized to a specific protein, to learn they can actually tolerate a female dog."

"When coupled with whole allergen testing, ImmunoCAP Furry Animal Allergen Components deliver the information clinicians need to better diagnose and treat patients with pet allergies and asthma," said Andrew Liu, MD, Professor, Pediatric Pulmonary Medicine, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado School of Medicine. "Since cats, dogs, and horses produce many different molecules to which we can become allergic, component testing can help distinguish if they are contributing to allergy and asthma symptoms better than whole allergen testing via skin prick or blood testing alone. For patients, determining which of the major allergen components they are allergic to can help their healthcare provider be more precise in their diagnosis and management recommendations."

ImmunoCAP blood testing is the most widely used specific IgE blood test, and its use has been documented in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The tests can identify allergic sensitization to common environmental allergens – seasonal and perennial, indoor and outdoor – as well as common food allergies such as peanuts, eggs and milk. ImmunoCAP tests, which are available in most major U.S. laboratories, can be ordered for patients of any age regardless of skin condition, current medication, disease activity or pregnancy status.

For more information on component testing for pet allergies, symptoms and diagnosis, please visit the clinical website or visit the company's booth #2110 at AACC.

