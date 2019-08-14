New Blue Apple™ Projects Inspire Students to Change the World

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Andel Education Institute (VAEI) is thrilled to introduce Blue Apple™ projects, project-based learning (PBL) units for K–5 teachers and students. Blue Apple offers ready-made learning experiences for teachers who want to implement cross-curricular, project-based learning in their classrooms.

"Making project-based learning a reality is very time-consuming," said Terra Tarango, chief education officer at VAEI. "Blue Apple does the heavy lifting by putting together expertly curated, project-based learning experiences. This means teachers have time to do what they do best — teach!"

Project-based learning is one of the most effective ways for students to develop the critical and creative thinking skills necessary for 21st century careers. Multiple studies have proven that engagement increases achievement, and Blue Apple projects add engaging, real-world context to learning by having students find solutions to everyday problems.

"Blue Apple helps teachers facilitate engaging and authentic learning experiences for their students," said Tarango. "When students can connect their lessons to real-world problems, they are more intrinsically motivated to learn whatever it is we need to teach."

Each Blue Apple project gives teachers supplies, online resources, access to experts and even the ability to find other classrooms doing the same projects. Project examples include:

State of Sustainability —students learn about sustainability. In this project, students use their creativity to design a book about their state that informs readers how small changes can develop a more sustainable world. Then they'll publish and sell their book for a charitable cause.



—students connect with and learn from previous generations. In this project, students make friends with a resident of a retirement community and listen to the story of their new friend's life. Then they craft a biography capturing the moments that made their life meaningful. Lend a Hand—students learn about the concept of microlending. As a class, students raise and lend money to entrepreneurs in developing nations to make a positive impact on the world.

To explore the full lineup of Blue Apple projects, visit blueappleteacher.org.

ABOUT VAN ANDEL EDUCATION INSTITUTE

Established by Jay and Betty Van Andel in 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Institute (VAI) is an independent nonprofit organization committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations through biomedical research and education innovations. Van Andel Education Institute (VAEI), the education division of VAI, is dedicated to creating classrooms where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking thrive. VAEI is transforming education through programs that provide hands-on, inquiry-based learning opportunities across the educational spectrum, from elementary to high school. VAEI offers engaging programs for students as well as transformative professional development and instructional tools for teachers. VAEI is committed to promoting a high-quality education for all children, regardless of gender, race or socioeconomic status. Learn more about Van Andel Education Institute by visiting vaei.vai.org/.

